Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4090: Founders Edition and third-party versions available from October 12

The big day is here for those eager to get their hands on the new Nvidia RTX 4090. October 12 is grand launch day and the first opportunity for those outside the press to get their hands on the beast. There are also quite a few different versions, with Nvidia’s partners launching their own RTX 4090 alongside the first-party Founders Edition.

With a starting price of $1,600 it’s not for everyone. But demand is still expected to be high. The gains over the last gen for a modest increase in the MSRP are clear. And this time around there’s no interest from crypto miners, so prices should hold steady and there might actually be a chance of getting one.

But where can you even buy them from? Pre-launch messaging hasn’t been the clearest but they’re now hitting the shelves. So if you’re looking to buy an RTX 4090, here’s where to look.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4090 in the U.S. and Canada

There are some guaranteed places that will be stocking the RTX 4090 from launch day. Though not all links may be live at the time of writing, we’ll be sure to keep it updated as more come online. The usual suspects are all good, with Best Buy and Newegg already listing both Founders Edition and third-party cards respectively. B&H will also be joining in the fun, and Amazon will definitely be stocking, though at this point hasn’t gone live.

It looks like there will be third-party versions also available at $1,599, though details on them are still a little scarce. More information is to be expected after 6 a.m. Pacific time on October 12. All links should be going live throughout the day. Best Buy is also requiring customers have an account with them to purchase the RTX 4090 as it’s a high-demand item.

Best Buy

Newegg

B&H

Remember also that the RTX 4090 is large and some of the third-party versions will be even bigger. You may well need to grab a new PC case while you’re shopping just to accommodate it. You should be ok with your existing power supply as long as it’s at least 850W (though we’d recommend 1000W to give yourself a little headroom), though any new ATX 3.0 PSUs will at least mean you can avoid using the adapter cable to power the card.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4090 in Europe

In Europe, you can expect Amazon to be selling the new RTX 4090 in the various markets it supports across the continent. As in the U.S., we expect the listings to begin to go live at some point throughout October 12, likely after 6 a.m Pacific for many of the third-party options.

Smaller, more niche retailers will also be a good place to look. Retailers such as Overclockers and eBuyer in the UK, or CaseKing in Germany, for example, will always be a good shout. The MSRP is a little higher on European shores, with the Founders Edition costing £1,699.