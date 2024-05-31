Key Takeaways Find System Preferences easily by clicking the Apple logo in the top-left corner and selecting System Settings.

If you own a Mac and want to change its appearance, set up focus modes, or adjust the Control Center, you'll need to take a trip to the Settings app. On older versions of macOS, this was called System Preferences. Apple rebranded System Preferences to System Settings with macOS Ventura (macOS 13), and it's quite similar to the Settings app you'll see on the best iPhones and iPads. If you're feeling a bit lost, this guide will help you find the app and walk you through how it works.

Where is System Preferences on Mac?

Hidden in plain sight

Whether you're on an old or new Mac, the Systems Settings app can be found in the same exact location.

Click the Apple logo in the top-left corner of the menu bar, and you'll find the System Settings option there. On macOS Monterey (macOS 12) or older, it will be called System Preferences. If you want the System Settings (or Preferences) to live in your dock for easy access, open the app and right-click the gear icon in the dock. Select Options from the contextual menu, and choose Keep in Dock. You can change the app's dock position by clicking and holding the icon, and dragging it to the desired location. Finally, you could also just search for System Preferences (or Settings) by bringing up Spotlight Search with Command + Spacebar.

How to use the System Preferences or System Settings on macOS

The System Settings app is extensive, but it's easy to navigate. The same is true for the older System Preferences menu. In case you just updated your macOS and aren't familiar with the newer System Settings app, here's a quick rundown of the basics:

The left sidebar houses all of your main Settings. Within each topic you click, you will find additional options and settings you can change there.

In both System Settings and Preferences, you'll find a search bar in the top right. This allows you to quickly find specific settings such as AirDrop, Time Machine, AppleCare, etc.

You can change your Wi-Fi network, find your IP address, and turn on Low data mode for specific networks under the Wi-Fi tab. Right below that, you can connect wireless devices within the Bluetooth tab.

tab. Right below that, you can connect wireless devices within the tab. Under the networking and connectivity options, there are Notifications , Sound , Focus , and Screen Time . All these options help you control how your Mac interacts with applications and how it delivers notifications.

, , , and . All these options help you control how your Mac interacts with applications and how it delivers notifications. In General , you can update your Mac's software, check your Storage use, change AirDrop settings, alter your geographical information (date, time, language, region), and perform backups with Time Machine.

, you can update your Mac's software, check your Storage use, change AirDrop settings, alter your geographical information (date, time, language, region), and perform backups with Time Machine. Under Appearance , you'll find settings for Dark and Light modes, Accent color, scroll bar behavior, and other settings related to customization.

, you'll find settings for Dark and Light modes, Accent color, scroll bar behavior, and other settings related to customization. The Control Center tab allows you to add or remove actions from the Control Center. This is where you will find Accessibility features and Battery preferences. You can also remove or add icons to the menu bar from here.

Of course, there are many more settings worth exploring in the app, especially if you're setting up a new Mac. For example, you can use the Settings app to change the size, position, and animations for the Dock.

Setting up your new Mac

If you're unfamiliar with macOS or just not used to the new System Settings app, at least now you know how to find and use it. To make the most of your new Mac, check out this guide to explore important settings and features such as Widgets, Login items, Notification settings, and more.