We're all waiting for the next GTX 1660 Super or RX 580. Since the release of Nvidia's RTX GPUs, there's been a hole in the market for a great value GPU; a workhorse that can deliver 60 frames per second (fps) at 1080p for around $200. We haven't seen that over the past several generations, and releases like Nvidia's RTX 3050 and AMD's RX 6500 XT didn't do much to change that story.

The era of one or two go-to GPUs for cash-strapped gamers is gone, but budget PC gaming is alive and well. Today, it just looks a little different from how it used to.

A great budget GPU wouldn't stand a chance today

Be careful what you wish for