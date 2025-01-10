If you're running a home server, you probably already have your devices backing up their data to your storage pools. But that's not the only place you should be storing backups, as the 3-2-1 backup rule means you should have one copy of your data at an offsite location. That could be a cloud storage service or a physical machine that's further away than your garage, but for any truly important data, it's a necessary cost to keep it safe.

Whether you're running full backups, incremental updates, synced folders, or even some mix of all, having an additional copy of essential data at an offsite location helps you get back on your feet if the worst happens to the data inside your home server. You can do this in a few ways, but these are our favorites.

4 Have a NAS at a family member's house

Send critical backups to a second server hosted in a trusted place

Potentially, the easiest and most cost-effective way to keep your home server backed up to an offsite location is to ask a trusted friend or family member if you can stash an unobtrusive NAS device in their house and run periodic backups to it. Running incremental backups that are scheduled for hours when they won't be using their internet connection is the best bet for not causing issues with their online experience. You can also use Wake-on-LAN to keep the NAS device or file server off until its backup time to save on electricity costs.

Depending on their router equipment, it might be necessary to swap out their ISP router with one that can run WireGuard for connecting to the storage server remotely. That way, you're also able to provide remote tech support for your family members while not being at the whims of the ISP, who might manage to cut off remote access accidentally by sending a router firmware update out.

3 Set up Backblaze

A more economical solution to other cloud storage providers

Storing a backup of your home server's data offsite isn't just about finding a place to store it. It's also about the software that makes the backup process easier, and that's one of the main reasons I like Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage as an offsite option. You can set up backups for specific folders or files to go securely into the company's storage pods.

Unlike normal cloud storage providers, where if you accidentally delete a file from your home server, it disappears off the cloud drive, Backblaze is a true backup solution. That means the copy in the storage pods will still be there, so you can recover it once you realize your mistake. You get 10GB of storage free, but you'll burn through that pretty quickly if you're backing up a home server. It's only $6 per TB of data per month once you go over the free cap, or you can get 20TB for $1,560 per year. That's more than enough for essential data that you need to be able to access at a moment's notice.

2 Use Amazon Glacier for less-accessed data

For long-term storage of important data