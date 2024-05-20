Key Takeaways Catch up on Microsoft's latest tech news by watching the recorded May 2024 keynote on their website.

The main focus was Copilot+ PCs that runs AI services locally on your PC.

Learn about Recall feature and more AI tools at work in the demo, and explore new Copilot+ PCs from Lenovo, Samsung, Acer, and Asus.

Earlier today, Microsoft held its Build keynote to show off its new Copilot+ technology, plus updates on Surface and Adobe products. At the time, the general public wasn't allowed to sneak a peek at these new developments; it was only available for journalists to attend and there was no online stream. Fortunately, Microsoft is adding the keynote to its website, and you can check out everything the company covered during the event.

Microsoft's May 2024 keynote is now online

If you want to see the whole presentation, you can do so on the Microsoft May 2024 events website. On it, you can check out a recording of the keynote as it happened earlier today. It's a great way to see all of the services and features Microsoft announced today in action.

If you want a taster of what to expect, the main star of the show was Copilot+. If you remember people discussing "Windows 12" in the past, Copilot+ is what they meant; it's just that Microsoft decided to stick with the Windows 11 branding rather than hop to Windows 12. A Copilot+ PC is designed to run Microsoft's AI services locally without needing to send anything to an external server. This does mean that Copilot will run on-device with a Copilot+ computer, but Microsoft also demoed other AI tools, such as the Recall feature that remembers what you did in the past so you don't have to.

As you might expect, the best way to experience these AI models is to see them in action. If you're interested in Microsoft's new additions to Windows 11, give the keynote video a watch and see what parts stand out for you. And if you just want details on the new Copilot+ PCs, you can check out Lenovo's, Samsung's, Acer's, and Asus's offerings you can use with this new version of Windows.