There's a new high-end smartwatch in town, the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Just as the name of the watch suggests, this watch is next-level compared to its predecessor. It sports the Apple S9 processor, double tap support, precision finding, a carbon-neutral design, and a brighter screen. But what about which bands the Apple Watch Ultra 2 uses? Worry not, as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 uses the same kind of 49nm bands as the original Apple Watch Ultra.

If upgrading from the older Apple Watch Ultra, your old band should work fine on the newer model, since both use 49nm bands that match the big case. Unfortunately, though, these bands don't work on other Apple Watch models but older Apple Watch bands that are bigger than 42nm should fit on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 just fine. Examples include bands that might be a 42nm, 44nm, or 45nm width. This is because all the Apple Watch bands use the same three-pin magnetic connector, and allows you to simply slide the band into the slot on the bottom of the watch, or release it by pressing the button on the rear, and then sliding it out.

When buying the Apple Watch Ultra 2, you get three band options. You can choose Alpine Loop, which is made of durable woven textile, suited for outdoor adventures, in either Blue, Indigo, or Olive. You also can choose Trail Loop, which is made of a soft nylon weave, and better suited for all kinds of workouts, in Green/Gray, Blue/Black, or Orange/Beige. Finally, there's the Ocean Band, which is made of a flexible fluoro elastomer and suited for water sports and recreational diving. It comes in either Blue, White, or Orange.

Still need help picking a band? Apple has you covered. You always can visit the Apple Watch Ultra 2 product page, and shop with a product specialist who will help you find the right accessory, like a great Apple Watch Ultra 2 case, for your new smartwatch.