If you purchased the Asus ROG Ally, you're getting an excellent handheld gaming console and Steam Deck alternative. You can take it with you on the go, but when you're at home at a desk or near a TV, you also can dock the Asus ROG Ally and enjoy your games on a bigger display.

That means you'll need an external controller. Since the ROG Ally is powered by Windows 11, the good news is that your new handheld supports all kinds of controllers. You can use controllers with your ROG Ally either wired via a USB-C connection or wirelessly via Bluetooth. Or, if your controller has one, you can use a wireless dongle.

Of course, since the Asus ROG Ally has only one USB-C port, you'll need a dongle or dock if you want to plug in a controller that uses USB-C to USB-A connectivity into your handheld. Plug the small end of the USB cable into your ROG Ally, and then the big end into the dongle or dock.

Which controller should you buy?

The best kind of controller to use is one that has an Xbox layout with an ABXY button orientation, which is the same as you'll find on the ROG Ally's integrated controller. This doesn't mean you can't use other controllers with your system; it's just that with non-Xbox controllers, what you see on the controller won't line up with what you see in your games. This applies if you end up using a PlayStation DualSense controller or a Nintendo Switch controller with your Asus ROG Ally.

Pairing an Xbox controller or another Bluetooth controller with your Asus ROG Ally is easy. You just need to turn on Bluetooth on Windows 11. Touch the Wi-Fi icon on the system tray, and then click the Bluetooth icon. You then can press the arrow next to the Bluetooth icon, and put your controller into pairing mode (press and hold the pairing button for three seconds). Then, choose the controller from your list. It will instantly connect.

You can buy an Xbox controller or any of our other recommended options below.

Microsoft Xbox Core Controller Your console might be portable with built-in controls, but the weight will tire your arms out. Keep playing with the dependable Xbox Core Controller while the ROG Ally recharges. $54 at Amazon

8BitDo Ultimate Wireless 2.4g Controller This controller is more compact than the Xbox Core Controller and comes in multiple different colors. $50 at Amazon

PDP Wired Game Controller The PDP Wired Game Controller is an excellent wired controller. It's officially licensed by Microsoft, and has the same layout as the Steam Deck's native controller, along with rumble controls. $35 at Amazon

It's just one way to accessorize your system, though. You can also get keyboards, mice, and more great accessories before getting your Asus ROG Ally, which launches on June 13.