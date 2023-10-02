Key Takeaways The Lenovo Legion Go is a handheld PC that offers great gaming performance, thanks to its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and 16GB of LPDDR5X memory.

The Legion Go supports various controllers, including Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon Luna, and Nintendo controllers, offering flexibility in gameplay.

When choosing a controller for the Legion Go, it is recommended to go for one with an Xbox-style layout to avoid compatibility issues with different controller configurations in PC games. Bluetooth controllers can be easily connected, while wired controllers require a USB-Type A to Type-C adapter or a docking station.

Lenovo unveiled the Legion Go alongside its flagship Legion 9i laptop at IFA 2023, and the handheld PC serves as a great alternative to the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. It's armed with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and 16GB 7500Mhz of LPDDR5X memory, so you can expect great performance for playing games on Windows.

While the built-in (and detachable) controller works well in most cases, you can also connect an external gamepad. Lenovo Legion Go runs on Windows 11 and supports Bluetooth, so you can use it with just about every controller released over the last decade. This includes Microsoft's Xbox controllers, Sony’s DualShock and DualSense, Amazon Luna controllers, and even Nintendo Joy-Cons and Pro controllers. If you’re looking for cheaper alternatives, there are plenty of third-party wired and wireless options.

Which controller should you pick for the Lenovo Legion Go?

The choice of the controller depends on your preference and which form factor feels the best for you. However, we recommend one with an Xbox-style layout since it's the one a lot of PC games default to, and you don't want the different configurations on other controllers to affect your gaming sessions.

Connecting Bluetooth controllers to the Legion Go is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is turn on Bluetooth and pair your gamepad with the handheld.

Click on the Network icon in the Taskbar. Click on Bluetooth. Enter pairing mode on your controller by pressing and holding the Pair/PS/Sync button for five seconds. Press the Arrow button next to Bluetooth on your Lenovo Legion Go and click on the controller once it shows up on the list.

For wired controllers and gamepads that require you to plug in a dongle, you’ll need a USB-Type A to Type-C adapter or a docking station, as the Legion Go doesn’t have a USB Type-A port.

We've highlighted three of our favorite controllers here