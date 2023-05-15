Just because the Steam Deck is a handheld gaming console, it doesn't mean you're limited to just the integrated controllers. If you opt to dock the console to a display or just prefer to prop the console up and use an external controller, you can. Plenty of Bluetooth controllers work just fine with the Steam Deck, just like they do on a gaming laptop.

Microsoft's Xbox controller, the Sony DualSense controller, third-party wired Xbox controllers, and even the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller all will work with the Steam Deck. But you'll have to keep the button layout and connectivity in mind.

It's best to connect controllers to the Steam Deck via Bluetooth by pressing the Steam button, choosing Settings, then Bluetooth, and then toggling it on. You can then press the pairing button on the controllers and select it in the list to get right into the action. If you prefer, you also can connect controllers to the Steam Deck via wires. Just insert the USB cable into one end of the controller, and the other end into the Steam Deck. You'll need a USB-C to USB-A dongle or USB hub if the controller's cable has a traditional USB-A end, however. This is because the Steam Deck only has a USB-C port.

Even if the controller connects via Bluetooth, it is best to use a controller that has the same orientation and buttons as the Steam Deck. This is why the Xbox controller, the Amazon Luna Controller, or a wired Xbox Controller work best with the Steam Deck since they all share the same A/B/X/Y layout. If you opt to use a PlayStation controller, the button layout will be different. You'll need to consider the fact that the symbols won't match, though the Triangle, Square, Circle, and X buttons will be mapped to the orientation as they would on an Xbox controller.

So, answering the original question, you can indeed use almost any external controllers with the Steam Deck, and Microsoft Xbox Controllers are the best to consider. We included some suggestions below and invite you to check out our Best Steam Deck controllers guide for additional picks. A controller is only one part of the Steam Deck experience, though, so be sure to consider microSD cards, too to boost your storage space.