The LG Gram series of notebook computers is renowned for having some of the best lightweight laptops that you can buy. It comprises many different models and SKUs, which can make picking one rather difficult. There's the mainline LG Gram series, which comes in four sizes, but there are also three active sub-models: the Style, 2-in-1, and SuperSlim. There is also last generation’s Ultra-Slim Pro, which is technically still available from some retailers, but that line has been dropped for the 2023 refresh.

Want the most portable option? Maybe you’re willing to sacrifice some thinness for additional ports? Or perhaps you just want something with a dedicated GPU. There’s likely an LG Gram out there that matches what you want.

Which size do you want?

First up, you need to figure out what size display you want to work with. The regular LG Gram comes in four different sizes, with 14, 15, 16, and 17-inch screens. The 2-in-1, Style, and SuperSlim don't have as many options. Check out the sizes available below:

14-inch 15-inch 16-inch 17-inch Gram ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Style ✔️ ❌ ✔️ ❌ 2-in-1 ✔️ ❌ ✔️ ❌ SuperSlim ❌ ✔️ ❌ ❌

Want a premium design?

If you want a laptop that stands out from the crowd, the LG Gram Style is the one to get. It costs a bit more than the standard Gram, but it's the one to go for if you want the best display and the flashiest finish. The clue is in the name, it’s the most stylish of the four models. It's an ultra-premium-looking machine with a striking iridescent finish, and it even has a haptic touchpad that reveals itself via an LED light.

Otherwise, it comes in 14 or 16-inch sizes at 2.2 or 2.76 pounds. Display options include a stunning 3200x1200, 120Hz OLED or 2880x1080, 120Hz OLED display. There are models with different storage sizes, but no graphics card upgrades for this one — you’ll be reliant on integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, which means gaming and heavy video editing could prove tricky. That said, I would happily call the LG Gram Style one of the best laptops that you can buy. Its sleek design, gorgeous screen, and solid specs make it a killer portable machine.

How about a touchscreen convertible?

If what you’re after is a convertible machine, then LG’s Gram 2-in-1 could be the answer. Similarly to the Style, it comes with just 14 and 16-inch screen options, but you'll get a 16:10 aspect ratio IPS touch display in either 1920x1200 or 2560x1600 resolutions, depending on the size you pick. It doesn’t add any performance over the base Gram, and you’ll be stuck with onboard Intel Iris Xe graphics, but you'll get added versatility. You can use it as a regular clamshell laptop or flip the display over to use it in tent mode or as a tablet.

It also omits a couple of the base Gram's ports, but you still get the important, expansive Thunderbolt 4 capabilities. Thankfully, LG has included a pen for use with the touchscreen, so you don’t have to buy one separately. The 2-in-1 comes in at 2.75 and 3.26 pounds for the 14-inch and 16-inch models, respectively. This makes it the heaviest variant of the four, which makes sense given its reinforced hinges.

Portability above all else?

I get it, you want a slim laptop — you’re shopping for an LG Gram, after all. But for all-out sleekness and lightness, you’re going to want to go with the SuperSlim variant. It forgoes many ports for an even slimmer profile, leaving you with just three USB-C ports (two of these are Thunderbolt 4) and a 3.5mm audio combo port. It's just shy of 30% thinner than the base model and only comes in the 15-inch screen size with a 16:9 aspect ratio, as opposed to the 16:10 models in the other sizes.

The SuperSlim weighs in at just 2.18 pounds which is very impressive given its 15-inch display and 13th-generation Intel Core processor. It also only comes with a Full HD, 60Hz OLED display that doesn't have touch functionality. So you'll get a weaker display than the rest of the lineup, but I think it's a worthy tradeoff, given the weight savings.

LG Gram SuperSlim $1900 $2000 Save $100 The LG Gram SuperSlim is true to its name at just 0.49 inches at its thickest point. Despite having an OLED display and a 13th-generation Intel Core processor, this laptop is one of the most portable in the 15.6-inch screen size class. $1900 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy $1700 at B&H

The best all-rounder?

If you want the best overall LG Gram, go with the standard model. It has a good screen, exceptional IO, and comes in at a decent price too. It’s not as flashy as the other models, but the LG Gram is still a well-built, premium-feeling laptop, and it’s the only one you can have in any of the four sizes. The lightest standard Gram weighs just 2.2 pounds, and the maxed-out 17-inch model tips the scales at 3.2 pounds. These weights are impressive for a machine with the Gram's capabilities and versatility.

There are a few different SKUs for memory and storage, but all come with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors, an IPS display, and the full range of ports, including additional USB-A and HDMI ports that some of the other models lack. Unfortunately, discrete graphics is exclusive to the bigger 16 and 17-inch models, but the Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB in those should give you significantly better performance in games and video editing compared to the Iris Xe graphics in the other two, though at the cost of battery life.

I hope this guide has helped you pick the right LG Gram for you. The Gram series is a fantastic set of thin and light laptops. It ticks so many boxes for those wanting an ultra-portable device, and this year's refresh is the best yet.