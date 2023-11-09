Apple announced a slew of new MacBook Pro configurations Oct. 30, and they'll start shipping to users in early November 2023. But with the release of the MacBook Pro, Apple unveiled three new chips: the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. You can get each one of these chips in various configurations of the new MacBooks Pro, which can make the lineup a bit confusing. The MacBook Pro is a powerful mobile workstation that can be great for video editing, but you'll want to make sure you have all the specifications you need for the job. To help you find the right one, we've rounded up all the things to consider, and we'll name the absolute best MacBook Pro for video editing as well.

What to consider when choosing a MacBook Pro for video editing

If you're a seasoned video editor, the best gauge for how much power you need is finding out how much power you currently have. To check, simply click the Apple menu in your Mac's menu bar and select the About tab. This will show the quick specifications of your Mac, including the chipset, memory, and current software version. For an in-depth look at your current hardware, you can click the More info button. Looking at your current specifications can be a great indicator of how much power you need in your new MacBook Pro. If your current specifications are meeting your needs for video editing, it's good practice to get a new MacBook Pro with a bit more memory and storage for future-proofing. If your current specifications are slowing you down, or you need more space, doubling your memory and storage can be beneficial.

However, if you're just starting out, or you simply have no idea how much power is needed for video editing in 2023, we have a pick for you.

The best MacBook Pro for video editing in 2023

Video editing requires a lot of graphical performance, so it's best to go with the highest specification of the M3 Max chip. This version of the system-on-a-chip features a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. It's plenty of power for video editing now, and probably will be enough for years down the road. Especially if you're working with 4K or 8K footage, this is the safe bet and the best configuration to buy.

The other things to consider with buying a MacBook Pro for video editing are unified memory and storage. Since Apple Silicon Macs share memory between the CPU and GPU, you'll need more RAM in a Mac for video editing than you would on a PC with video editing. That's because on a PC, your GPU would have its own VRAM. So, a safe bet for memory is 48GB, and you'll at least want a terabyte of SSD storage. This should be enough for storing large video files on your Mac, and if you need more storage, you can always add an external SSD. This configuration of the MacBook Pro (14-inch) costs $3,700, and you can get the same configuration in the 16-inch variety for a few hundred dollars more.

It's important to note that this configuration isn't the maximum specifications you can buy. That model costs a whopping $7,200 and is a bit overkill for video editing. That's why we recommended the solid configuration above, but if you're unsure, you can always upgrade your Mac at the time of purchase.