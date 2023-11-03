The MacBook Pro is the cream of Apple's laptop crop, but with the company releasing so many new laptops over the past few years, there are quite a few models, sizes, and configurations to choose from. That number is only getting bigger with the release of the new MacBook Pro M3, which gives Mac fans even more options. If you're having trouble deciding which MacBook Pro is right for you, or if you're just looking to learn more about Apple's premium laptop lineup, we've got everything you need right here.

The different MacBook Pro models compared

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) Operating System macOS Sonoma macOS Ventura macOS Ventura CPU Up to 16-core CPU (M3 Max) Up to 12-core CPU (M2 Max) 8-core M2 CPU GPU Up to 40-core GPU (M3 Max) Up to 38-core GPU (M2 Max) 10-core M2 GPU Storage 512GB to 8TB 512GB to 8TB 256GB to 2TB SSD Battery 14-inch: 70Wh 16-inch: 100Wh 14-inch: 70Wh 16-inch: 100Wh 58.2Wh Display 14-inch (3024 x 1964) or 16-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR 14-inch (3024 x 1964p) or 16.2-inch (3456 x 2236) Liquid Retina XDR 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina Speakers High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers Stereo speakers with high dynamic range Ports SDXC card, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, 3x Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe 3 3x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x HDMI, 1x headphone jack, 1x MagSafe, 1x SD card slot 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3 / USB4) Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 DImensions 14-inch: 12.31x8.71x0.61 inches 16-inch: 14.01x9.77x0.66 inches 14-inch: 12.31x8.71x0.61 inches 16-inch: 14.01x9.77x0.66 inches 11.97x8.36x0.61 inches Weight 14-inch: 3.4 pounds 16-inch: 4.7 pounds 14-inch: 3.2 pounds 16-inch: 4.8 pounds 3 pounds Colors Space Gray, Silver, Space Black Space Gray, Silver Space Gray, Silver Price Starts at $1,599 Starts at $1,999 Starts at $1,299

The best MacBook Pro models: Our picks

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) Best overall The MacBook Pro to buy in 2023 Apple's latest MacBook Pro is admittedly an incremental upgrade, but the new M3 CPU still impresses. Where it really shines in performance is with the upgraded GPU and increased power efficiency. If you're willing to pay MacBook Pro prices, there aren't any compelling reasons to overlook the latest model. Pros M3 CPU is a powerful chip

Upgraded GPU

Base model is reasonably priced Cons No major design changes

M3 CPU upgrade is incremental

Apple revealed the updated MacBook Pro line with the company's new M3 CPUs at its Scary Fast October event. We don't have an in-depth review yet, but we were impressed by what we saw during our hands-on time with the MacBook Pro M3. Although the M3 chips aren't a huge leap forward, they are still powerful options, with Apple placing a bigger emphasis on the capabilities of the GPU cores. As with the M2 chips, the M3 is available in three configurations: base, Pro, and Max.

Aside from that and the new Space Black colorway, the new MacBook Pro M3 line isn't vastly different from the MacBook Pro M2. It's available with either a 14-inch or 16-inch Retina display. The 14-inch model is offered with the base, Pro, and Max M3 chips, while the 16-inch Pro is only available with the M3 Pro or Max. Apple reduced the number of performance cores in the M3 Pro but added two efficiency cores. The M3 Max has received four additional cores, for a total of 16. If you're going to spring for an upgraded model, the M3 Max looks like the one to go for.

Overall, we like the MacBook Pro M3 in its base configuration for most buyers. It offers a good price-to-performance ratio, delivering a MacBook Pro experience without being prohibitively expensive (although still not cheap) with its launch sticker price of $1,599. Enthusiasts looking for an upgrade should consider the MacBook Pro with the M3 Max.

Apple MacBook Pro (M2, 2023) Runner-up A viable alternative with plenty of power It's not exactly cheap, but if you're looking for a less pricey alternative to the upgraded MacBook Pro M3, the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 is still a viable option. The M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs are excellent, and this MacBook offers superb battery life along with everything else we love about the Pro line. It's still pricey, though, especially if you want the 16-inch display. Pros M2 Pro and M2 Max are excellent

Good build and design

Fantastic battery life Cons Availability varies

You can still easily find the MacBook Pro M2 for sale, which is no surprise given that Apple just updated this model earlier this year. This Pro shipped with Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs, offering plenty of power for just about anything you'd need a MacBook to do. We had great things to say about the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Max chip, noting its blazing-fast performance, superb battery life, and excellent display. Those are all hallmarks of the MacBook Pro line and what we've come to expect from Apple's premium laptops.

It's an enthusiast-tier laptop, to be sure, and it's not cheap (especially if you opt for the 16-inch model). But if you don't need the latest and greatest, the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 is a fantastic machine, and you can bet that deals will be forthcoming following the release of the MacBook Pro M3.

MacBook Pro M2 Best value A good pick if you're on a tighter budget $1049 $1299 Save $250 The 2022 MacBook Pro with the base M2 CPU is about as cheap as one of these high-end laptops will get, but it still offers plenty of performance. It's a good option if you're on a tighter budget or if you really want a 13-inch display. It's not as powerful as the others, but at current prices, the 2022 MacBook Pro M2 is hard to beat. Pros Solid value

Good performance for the price

Light and compact Cons Base M2 CPU only

Very limited ports

If you want a MacBook Pro and don't feel like shelling out $1,500 or more, the 13-inch 2022 model is a good pick and one you should be able to find for a good price in the wake of newer releases. This one packs Apple's base eight-core M2 chip and sports a 13-inch Retina display. For better or for worse, it looks as if Apple has committed to 14-inch and 16-inch displays for the MacBook Pro lineup, leaving the Air as the only MacBook with a 13-inch display as an option moving forward.

Note that the 2022 MacBook Pro M2 was officially discontinued as of October 2023, so it will be harder to find in the future. However, you can still score a new one for an attractive price, especially if you catch it on sale. It's currently priced more closely to the new MacBook Air M2 than any of the other Pro models, although some may actually prefer the sleeker profile and fanless design of the Air over the Pro. See our side-by-side comparison of the 2022 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air for an in-depth look at how these M2 laptops stack up.

How to choose which MacBook Pro is right for you

If you've got your heart set on a MacBook Pro, then you already know you're going to pay more for it than you would for a MacBook Air (or an even cheaper Windows laptop). Of course, you still don't want to overpay, and in our estimation, the standard MacBook Pro M3 ticks the most boxes for most people. The base M3 CPU isn't as impressive as the M3 Pro or M3 Max, but it hits a nice sweet spot between price and performance.

Enthusiasts who are willing to pay more should probably spring for the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Max. However, the MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro CPU is harder to recommend due to Apple's curious decision to reduce the number of performance cores. That's why we suggest the MacBook Pro 16 with M2 Pro CPU as a viable alternative if you want increased performance, with the added bonus of it being still available for less than the newer models.