A PC can start to show its age when the components installed start to slow down or are unable to keep up with newer software and games. Perhaps you built a desktop PC for light computing and are now needing a machine for video editing, which requires additional performance. This is what makes a desktop PC an excellent device as it can be upgraded at any time with new parts. The question is: which part do you upgrade first? The correct answer is ... it depends! If you need better gaming performance, it will likely be the GPU. For running more apps, I would recommend upgrading the RAM.

There's no wrong answer when it comes to upgrading your PC. So long as the new part is better than what it's replacing, you'll notice a difference.

Storage

Close

If you still rely on SATA storage, I recommend an NVMe SSD for your operating system. This will exponentially improve loading times. Install a few games and apps on this primary drive and you'll be able to enjoy snappier performance across the board. SATA mechanical drives and SSDs are generally cheaper than PCIe NVMe SSDs, but their performance tops at 500 MB/s. This isn't slow by itself, but the latest PCIe 5.0 drives can support speeds of 12,000 MB/s. You don't have to go for the latest PCIe 5.0 drives either — PCIe 4.0 can go up to 7,000 MB/s.

Storage upgrade is the first place I'd look for improving system performance.

Related Best SSDs in 2024 From 2.5-inch SATA drives to more advanced M.2 NVMe drives, these are the best solid-state drives you can buy right now.

RAM

Close

Random accessory memory (RAM) is used by the PC to store data for quicker access. Your storage drive may be fast but RAM is seriously quick. A good rule of thumb is to run at least 16GB on your main desktop PC, pushing up to 32GB if you play many more demanding games or run resource-intensive apps. You'll know when you're running low on system memory through the operating system's resource monitor, which can show how much is available and used by the OS.

Increasing the speeds of the RAM by choosing faster modules can also help provide a small performance boost. You'll need to check your motherboard manual as to how fast the DIMM slots can run RAM at. Your processor will also have recommended RAM speeds, though I'd recommend 6400 MT/s for both AMD (Ryzen 7000 and above) and Intel (12th-gen and above). Getting RAM running at marketed speeds can be a tiresome process fine-tuning the available XMP/EXPO overclock through the UEFI BIOS.

Related Best RAM for gaming in 2024 It's just as important to make sure you have great RAM for gaming as it is for your GPU.

CPU