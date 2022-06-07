What ports does the MacBook Air (2022) have? Does it have MagSafe?

Apple recently announced the 2022 model of the MacBook Air during its WWDC keynote. In addition to being the debut device for the Apple M2 chip, this is the first time the MacBook Air has been redesigned since 2018, meaning it has a whole new chassis and it comes in new colors. Of course, with any change to the chassis, you might wonder if the ports have also changed on the 2022 MacBook Air, and they have, albeit not a lot.

The big news for the latest MacBook Air is the long-awaited return of MagSafe, with the addition of a new MagSafe 3 port. That’s the latest version of MagSafe featuring support for fast charging. Otherwise, you still get two Thunderbolt/USB4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

MacBook Air (2022) ports

As we’ve mentioned, the 2022 MacBook Air now comes with a MagSafe 3 port, and that has two big benefits. First, it helps keep your laptop safe from drops. This is a magnetic connector, and when your trip on the cable, it will just unplug without pulling your laptop to the ground or stressing the port. It also enables support for fast charging using the optional 67W power adapter. You will have to choose this charger in the configuration on Apple’s website or buy it separately later.

The headphone jack has also received an upgrade this year. Apple says the MacBook Air now has support for high-impedance headphones through the headphone jack, meaning you might not need an external amplifier for your high-end audiophile headphones. Apple hasn’t said if this is exactly the same as it is on the 2021 MacBook Pro and the Mac Studio from earlier this year, but if it is, the headphone jack can provide 1.25 volts RMS to headphones with up to 150 ohms of impedance, or 3 volts RMS to headphones with an impedance of up to 1,000 ohms. That covers the majority of audiophile headphones you can buy today.

Finally, the Thunderbolt ports have remained the same. There are two of them, and they’re both on the left side, next to the MagSafe charging port. While they do support up to 40Gbps of bandwidth, these Thunderbolt ports have big limitations compared to what you might find on a Windows laptop, or even an Intel-based Mac. For one thing, only one external display is supported with the Apple M2 chip, regardless of resolution (though it can go up to a 6K display at 60Hz). And because it’s using Apple Silicon, external GPUs are also not supported. Those two things take away a lot of the versatility of Thunderbolt, so these feel more like fast USB-C ports.

And that’s all you need to know about the ports on the 2022 MacBook Air. While it’s not the most versatile setup, this is an improvement over the previous generation, and it helps make one of the best Macs out there even better. It’s a great portable machine for college students and younger users in general.

If you’re interested in the new MacBook Air, you can check it out using the links below, though it’s not available to buy yet. It’s set to launch sometime next month, and it will start at $1,299. If you can’t wait, maybe check out the best laptops you can buy right now, as there are some great options there, too.