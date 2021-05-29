Which Samsung Galaxy laptops have 5G?

There are lots of reasons to want a cellular laptop. It’s more secure than connecting to public Wi-Fi, or maybe you just don’t want to end up on the Starbucks mailing list. Maybe you just want the convenience of being connected to the internet all the time, because you know, it’s 2021, and connecting to the internet shouldn’t be something that you have to think about. If you’re thinking about getting a 5G Samsung Galaxy PC, maybe because it works better with your Galaxy phone and tablet, we’ve got you covered.

Samsung makes a lot of great laptops, but the selection isn’t quite as wide as larger OEMs like HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Here’s what Samsung offers in terms of 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with Intel’s new 11th-generation processors, and the 5G model weighs in at just 1.1kg (the Wi-Fi-only model is 1.04kg). It’s thin and light, and it’s a convertible too. That means that you can use it to draw, take handwritten notes, and so on. And since you’re connected to the internet all the time, those handwritten notes will sync to OneNote, even when you’re on the go.

For some reason, all companies seem to hate adding cellular capabilities to 15.6-inch laptops, so 5G is only available in the 13.3-inch model. It also comes with an FHD Super AMOLED display, so you’ll get vibrant colors without the battery drain that comes with UHD. The panels are from Samsung Display, and they even come with UL’s Greenguard Gold certification for low chemical emissions.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Turn heads and turn around your work-life balance with the premium PC that converts to a top-of-the-line tablet. With a redesigned S Pen, a brilliant Super AMOLED screen, the latest Intel 11th Gen Core processor, Intel Evo certification and our latest wi-fi chip, you get the power to flip from getting work done to fun instantly. See at Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G

That’s right — if the Galaxy Book Pro 360 isn’t up your alley, Samsung has another 5G convertible for you. It’s the Galaxy Book Flex 5G, and this one weighs in at 1.2kg. It comes with 11th-gen processors, an S Pen, and more. There’s even a world-facing camera on the keyboard deck so you can take pictures when using it as a tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Flex2 5G Samsung's first-ever 5G-enabled laptop, the Galaxy Book Flex2 5G comes with a slim chassis along with its own S-Pen that can be stowed right into the laptop, so you don't lose it. See at Samsung.com

That’s it for now when it comes to Samsung Galaxy 5G laptops, but it does have several 4G LTE laptops. Since all Intel-powered 5G laptops are sub-6GHz only, there’s not a big difference between 4G LTE and 5G speeds in the U.S. The following laptops have cellular connectivity, but it’s 4G LTE.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

You might have wondered why only the Galaxy Book Pro 360 was mentioned when referring to 5G laptops. Interestingly, Samsung decided to put 5G in the convertible, but it only put 4G LTE in the clamshell. And once again, it’s only in the 13.3-inch model.

This one weighs in at an incredible 0.88kg, and it’s 11.2mm thin. Samsung didn’t compromise on the processors though, as it’s using Intel’s 11th-generation UP3 chips, up to a Core i7 and including Iris Xe graphics. It comes in Mystic Silver, Mystic Blue, and Mystic Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro PC power that’s smartphone thin. Our lightest Galaxy Book yet gives you a powerful Intel 11th Gen Core processor, Intel Evo certification, an advanced AMOLED screen and comes equipped with our latest wi-fi chip. Finish important projects, download huge files fast or watch movies in brilliant color. Discover the perfect mix of portability and productivity. See at Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Book S

Samsung’s Galaxy Book S is also a 4G LTE PC, and it packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx chipset. At its thickest point, it’s 11.6mm thin, but at its thinnest point, it’s just 6.1mm. It’s the kind of thin and light design that you’d expect from an ARM processor. What’s also nice about the Qualcomm chip is that 4G LTE comes standard; with Intel processors, you have to pay a premium. There is an Intel Lakefield model as well, which is Wi-Fi only.

Samsung Galaxy Book S Samsung's Galaxy Book S is one of the thinnest and lightest laptops around, and with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor, 4G LTE comes standard. See at Samsung.com

Samsung has been a Windows on ARM partner for two generations, first with the Galaxy Book2 and now with the Galaxy Book S. It’s moving forward with the platform, but it’s also introducing cellular connectivity to more of its laptops. That includes the Galaxy Book2 Flex 5G and the Galaxy Book Pro, both of which are Intel-powered.

