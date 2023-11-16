Once you've decided on a Steam Deck, over one of the best Steam Deck alternatives, or one of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops, you'll have to decide between the original Steam Deck or the refreshed Steam Deck OLED. There are some key differences between the two, though, so you'll want to be sure you choose the right model of Deck.

Not to worry, though, because we're here to help you find out which Steam Deck is your best pick.

Steam Deck storage sizes

The first thing you need to know is that the original LCD Steam Deck is being phased out. At the moment, you can purchase a 64GB LCD Steam Deck for $349 or a 512GB LCD Steam Deck for $449, but according to Steam, once these models are out of stock, they're gone for good. This will leave only the 256GB $399 LCD Steam Deck up for sale.

So, unless you act fast, if you want a Steam Deck with more than 256GB of storage (which is expandable via a MicroSD slot), you'll be buying a new OLED Steam Deck as opposed to the original LCD Steam Deck. However, there are other features of the OLED Deck worth keeping in mind.

OLED Steam Deck vs LCD Steam Deck

Source: Valve

The biggest difference between the original Deck and the OLED Deck, as you might expect, comes down to display. The OLED panel on the refreshed Steam Deck is set to offer much deeper, darker blacks, better contrast, and more brightness. Outside the OLED tech, though, you're also getting HDR support alongside a bump from a 60Hz refresh rate to a 90Hz refresh rate.

Resolution is the same between the two machines, but it's also worth mentioning that the OLED Deck is slightly larger than the original. The OLED model features a 7.4-inch display, while the original comes with a 7-inch display. It's not exactly a huge difference, but if you're set on having the biggest portable display possible, you'll want to go with the OLED model.

In terms of picture quality, if you're looking for the best, the OLED Deck is the clear winner here.

Steam Deck feature differences

Performance between the new Deck and the original Deck should largely be the same, so you won't have to worry about lower FPS if you go for the original. However, the new Deck does have slightly faster RAM, and that 90Hz display vs the original's 60Hz display will enable smoother gameplay on games that the Deck can comfortably run at 90Hz, like older titles or simpler games.

However, you are getting a bigger battery that Valve promises to offer 30-50% better battery life on the new Deck, so you can expect the new machine to last a fair bit longer on a single charge than original, depending on what you're doing. You're also getting an upgraded Wi-Fi 6E chip on the new Deck. Valve promises an impressive up to 3x increase in download speed with the new chip.

Lastly, the OLED Steam Deck is slightly (around 5%) lighter than the original. While the new Deck might not be a huge upgrade over the original, it's definitely an improvement, and better battery life and faster downloads are certainly nice to have.

Which Steam Deck should you get?

Unless you're on a strict budget and can only afford the $399 256GB LCD Steam Deck, the $549 512GB or $649 1TB OLED Steam Deck models are the clear winners. For a $150 jump over the base LCD model, you're getting double the storage, a larger display, much better image quality, faster downloads, and better battery life.

If you are planning on picking up the original LCD Deck, though, we'd recommend going with the 256GB model and not the 64GB or 512GB options available until stock runs out. The 64GB version is only $50 less than the 256GB version, making it a dubious value, while the extra money spent on a $449 512GB CLD Deck is likely better put towards an OLED model.

Steam Deck OLED The all-new Steam Deck from Valve features some key upgrades, like an OLED display, HDR support, better battery life, faster downloads, and even a higher refresh rate. If you liked the Steam Deck, there's even more to love with the Steam Deck OLED. $549 at Steam