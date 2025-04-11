Summary Whisky, a free Windows game compatibility tool for Mac, is being abandoned by its solo developer.

Whisky simplifies the setup process for running Windows games on macOS, similar to CrossOver, but it's free.

Developer recommends switching to CrossOver for longer support and contributions to the Wine community.

There are a handful of ways to play Windows games on Mac, but one of the more popular options over the past few years has been Whisky. Also known as WhiskyWine, it leverages Apple's Game Porting Toolkit (GPTK) and the Wine compatibility layer to make Windows games playable on macOS. Best of all, it's free. Tools like CrossOver offer similar capabilities, but you'll need to spend money upfront. Unfortunately, the solo developer behind Whisky is abandoning the project, as spotted by TechSpot.

Whisky is dead, dev says to buy CrossOver

It's a lot of work for a solo dev