Key Takeaways Top-of-the-line CPUs need powerful 360mm AIOs to be able to reach their true potential.

AIOs beat air coolers in noise levels, ensuring a whisper-silent experience.

AIOs offer a sleek, unrestricted view of your build and have options with LCD screens and gorgeous RGB.

The air cooling vs. watercooling debate is not new. Ever since liquid AIOs entered the market, PC users have argued fervently for both sides. There was a time when air coolers couldn't hold a candle to the power and efficiency of liquid coolers. But, for over a decade now, we've seen high-performance air coolers go head-to-head with AIOs, with products like Noctua NH-D15 and Thermalrigt Peerless Assassin beating many 240mm and even some 360mm AIOs in performance.

If a $35 air cooler can perform just as well as a decent all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, then why do people still swear by liquid coolers? It turns out that there are still various kinds of users who stand to gain a lot by opting for an AIO over an air cooler. Better performance is just one of those advantages.

Related How to choose the perfect CPU cooler while building a new PC Here are the things you should consider while choosing the perfect CPU cooler for your shiny new PC build

Enthusiasts running Core i9 or Ryzen 9 processors

Air coolers can cool these chips, but is it advisable to use one?

Close

Many tests have shown that older as well as newer air coolers can generally handle the most power-hungry chips at stock settings. Whether you spend over $100 for a Noctua model or just over $30 for a Thermalright cooler, that's up to you. But, you don't necessarily need a beefy AIO to run a Core i9-14900K, Core i9-13900K, or Ryzen 9 7950X CPU during regular use or even gaming workloads.

Even though you can use an air cooler for the most demanding CPUs, you shouldn't do it if you want the maximum performance from your chip.

But, there's a pretty big catch. Even though you can use an air cooler for the most demanding CPUs, you shouldn't do it if you want the maximum performance from your chip. In our testing, the Core i9-14900K paired with an NZXT Z53 Kraken 240mm AIO repeatedly throttled itself even before reaching its maximum potential. Someone buying a $500-$600 CPU isn't on a budget, and won't be looking to save costs by opting for an air cooler. Such users should always go for a powerful 360mm AIO to get the most out of their CPU investment.

Builders finicky about noise levels

Air coolers can get too loud at higher temps

Close

Besides thermals, a big factor going into any CPU cooler purchase is the noise level. After all, you don't want your PC sounding like a PS4 each time you open one too many Chrome tabs. Although you can optimize fan curves to manage noise levels on both air coolers and liquid coolers, the latter will usually exhibit lower noise levels in general. The AIO pump is well-insulated and routes the heat generated by the CPU to the radiator fans, which usually run at a lower RPM than the fans on an air cooler.

For users who are obsessive about keeping both thermals and noise levels at the absolute minimum, an AIO is the obvious choice.

Even if you consider idle scenarios where you have nothing more than a few browser tabs open, AIOs will provide you with that whisper-silent experience that would be hard to achieve with an air cooler. For users who are obsessive about keeping both thermals and noise levels at the absolute minimum, an AIO is the obvious choice.

Related PC airflow guide: How to strategically set up your case fans You'll need to set up proper airflow inside your PC case for optimal cooling. This guide will show you how.

Users prioritizing looks over reliability

Air coolers look dope but can impact aesthetics