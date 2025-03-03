Adobe's All Apps subscription sounds like a dream for creatives — access to Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, After Effects, and more in one bundle. But do you really need all of these programs?

While Adobe positions it as the ultimate creative toolkit, the reality is that most users won't get their money's worth. Let me break down why you probably don't need the All Apps subscription.

You're paying for software you don't need