Adobe Acrobat is one of the most famed productivity tools around. Whether you’re using it to open, edit, or create PDFs and other file types, there is no doubt you've used Acrobat once or twice within your lifetime. With Adobe’s AI features across the suite , Acrobat also gains new AI tools. While I’m not a huge AI fan, the AI Assistant and integration with other Adobe AI features are a huge plus for me and a great reason to use Adobe Acrobat Pro.

5 Cross-platform access

Access, summarize, and edit your documents from desktop, web, and mobile

While not exclusive to the AI features of Adobe Acrobat, the cross-platform access is a big bonus and one reason I enjoy Acrobat as a tool. The AI features are available across the board, no matter how you access the software.

Like Photoshop and Lightroom, Adobe Acrobat is available as a desktop app, mobile app, and through your browser on the web-based version. Acrobat makes all tools available, no matter which platform you access it from. A minor problem found with some of the other Adobe products available on multiple platforms is that not all features are available everywhere.

From Acrobat's mobile app, you can also use the beta voice feature to chat with the AI Assistant. This helps you search for anything within your documents and find answers more quickly.

4 Integration with Adobe Express and Firefly

Acrobat and Express work hand-in-hand

Adobe Express is one of Adobe’s best tools — and certainly my favorite to use — as it allows integration from many other Adobe tools without any issues. Express is a browser-based content management tool, and now it integrates perfectly with Adobe Acrobat. You can use Express, and as a result, Adobe Firefly's AI image generator, to create or edit images in your Acrobat documents, all within one window.

Within Acrobat, you can select any image in a document and select Edit. This opens the Adobe Express editor within Acrobat and from there you can generate or edit your image using some tools found in Express, including the AI tools like Generative Fill or Expand. Once edited, the changes will be applied to your Acrobat document. This integration puts creative control into the hands of anyone using Acrobat who may not have creative skills or experience previously.

3 AI Assistant summarizes documents quickly

Summarize your documents faster than you can skim them

Acrobat’s AI tools shine when it comes to summarizing your documents. Once uploaded, Acrobat can quickly summarize an entire large document — and you can upload up to 10 documents at once, with up to 600 pages per document — saving you time skimming, scanning, and reading through pages of irrelevant wording just to find the diamond in the rough you’re looking for. Acrobat can read and summarize all documents together, allowing it to provide an overview of everything.

The summary generated by Acrobat cites its sources, so you can find where in your document the AI took the information from. Acrobat’s AI summaries only take information from your uploaded and selected document, and nowhere else, proven by the citations it provides for peace of mind.

2 AI Assistant generates research questions

Don’t know how to begin? AI Assistant can help