The last few weeks in tech coverage were dominated by Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs, especially the company's tall claims regarding its AI-powered DLSS 4 advancements. Nvidia has been at the forefront of leveraging AI to unlock new levels of performance on consumer and professional GPUs. With its DLSS tech still leading AMD's FSR and Intel's XeSS, it was only a matter of time before the competition stepped up.

AMD has been playing catch-up with Nvidia for a long time now. With its upcoming RDNA 4 architecture, the company finally decided to go all-in on AI, including dedicated AI hardware for the first time. The company also announced that machine learning will play a big role in FSR 4 to power frame generation. Nvidia's Multi Frame Generation (MFG) is now out in the open, and all eyes are on AMD and what it brings to the market in March.

3 AMD had to catch up with Nvidia and Intel

Gotta go with the flow