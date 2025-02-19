A deep dive into my Amazon history shows that in 2011, I paid $50 for a 500GB external HDD, and in 2013, I paid $165 for a 250GB SATA internal SSD. Those prices, and far worse, were the era of storage costs that I grew up in, so suffice it to say that having a ton of storage space with me on the go was never something I adopted into my daily tech repertoire until recently.

Today, portable SSDs can cost as little as $75 per terabyte, with read/write speeds over 2,000 MB/s, which has completely changed the landscape and my attitude on the utility of portable storage. Now that I can fit a multi-terabyte SSD in the palm of my hand, clip it onto a keychain, or slip it easily into my pocket, here are the top ways my portable SSD has become a part of daily life.

3 Photo and video files

Transfer, storage, and live use of large files

Photography has a place in both my work and personal life, and I can often be found with my Nikon DSLR in hand. Whether I'm at a conference for work, a family event, or just taking pictures of my dog, Peanut, I often shoot hundreds of initial photos to be whittled down later in the editing process. I occasionally work with 4K footage for product reviews or personal videos, mostly of Peanut.

Programs like Adobe Lightroom or Adobe Premiere make it easy for me to work on my RAW files directly from my external SSD with a fast enough read/write speed, in this case, my 1 TB Crucial X10 Pro, allowing me to easily take my files with me and continue working on them on my PC, switching back and forth seamlessly.

I find that storing a ton of Nikon RAW or ProRes files on my internal SSD becomes a challenge when working remotely with my laptop, as, like many consumers, my laptop doesn't have a ton of storage space. I keep my laptops for fairly long cycles, and I'm not one to spring for the 1 TB or 2 TB internal drive.

If I'm being honest, I tend to lean toward the smaller end of the range, as I just don't feel that having a huge amount of storage on my laptop is worth the cost. While cloud storage is a feasible solution for storing a high volume of files, it's also one that carries a recurring cost. So a one-time purchase of a great external SSD is a lot cheaper over time. I'll use my external SSD for bulk storage, and then backup the final edited and compressed images on the cloud.

2 Portable game library

Taking my Steam library on the go