Upgrading my multi-screen setup to an ultrawide panel is one of the best changes I've made to my PC. Working with multiple windows on a single display allowed me to get more done and the games I enjoy in the evening all support stretched resolutions. I've rounded up some reasons why I believe you should consider switching to an ultrawide monitor if you've used more than one display.

3 One continuous screen

No annoying bezels getting in the way

Using just one monitor is easier through desktop operating systems. Whether you're using Linux, macOS, or Windows, they simply prefer single displays. Now, that's not to say they can't support dual screens as you can use as many displays as your PC can support and they will run just fine, but moving windows around and interacting with elements on each display can prove challenging. The process of configuring everything can also be a pain. With a single monitor, and an ultrawide panel in this case, you only have to set up a single display with one power cord and video cable.

2 More efficient multitasking

Everything in one view

Sure, you can maximize an app per screen, but operating systems will allow you to quickly snap apps to various parts of an ultrawide, making managing different workflows easy on a single screen. And because you have multiple apps on one display, there's more data in your immediate view without having to rotate your head like you would two larger panels. Again, there's no bezel splitting the apps apart and everything is centered where it makes sense. You will lose out on pixels due to combined resolutions generally being higher with more than one screen, but less desk space is required.

1 More immersive gaming experiences

Stretch to fill the entire display!

Close

Gaming is at home with an ultrawide monitor. This is largely due to the reason I've written about already; the lack of any bezels interrupting the screen real estate. Because games can take advantage of every pixel on a single display, you can have some truly incredible results. Not all video games are built with support for ultrawide resolutions, but if you do play one (I'd recommend checking out X4: Foundations!) it looks breathtaking. Another cool positive you get with gaming on an ultrawide is the ability to see more, thanks to the game showing more pixels on the horizontal pane.

This can provide more detail in a game. For instance, landing a plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator is easier on an ultrawide monitor. Baldur's Gate 3 is another excellent choice for an ultrawide monitor, allowing you to see much more of the gorgeous environments. Finally, there's Cyberpunk 2077. This game looks amazing on any screen with a capable GPU and CPU, but an ultrawide screen takes it to an entirely new level.

An ultrawide monitor isn't for everyone

You've read why I love using an ultrawide monitor and don't miss my multi-screen setup, but it's not a choice that suits everyone. If you prefer a game running on one screen and YouTube on another, this is much easier on a dual-screen configuration. And if you're into PC gaming and predominately play titles without ultrawide support, things can look weird on a wider screen, which wouldn't be the case on smaller panels.