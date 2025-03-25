Adobe has long topped lists for the best creative software in industries such as graphic design, photography, and videography. It's the most popular brand for the majority of creative tools, but huge swathes of users are making the switch from Adobe or have avoided it entirely. Price is the biggest factor, along with a lack of ownership and privacy concerns. Other software offers better options for those three problems without forgoing many of the creative features offered in Adobe products.

Adobe charges are just too high

Lengthy contracts and slim flexibility