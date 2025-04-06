Not too long ago, 8GB of VRAM was considered more than adequate for graphics cards tailored toward gaming. Before I bought the RTX 3090 in early 2021, I had a GTX 1070 laptop with 8GB of VRAM, which could handle almost any game I threw at it without issues. But that was because I played games at 1080p resolution. While 1080p displays are still pretty common, 1440p and 4K monitors have become very popular among PC enthusiasts in recent years.

Running modern AAA games at higher resolutions, especially when they push the boundaries of visual fidelity with features like ray tracing and path tracing, can be pretty demanding on GPUs with less VRAM. That's why you must be very careful if you're in the market for an entry-level or mid-range graphics card like the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti or even the rumored RTX 5060. Below, we'll discuss why a GPU with 8GB of VRAM is becoming obsolete.

4 More games support ray tracing

It's no longer an enthusiast-only graphics setting