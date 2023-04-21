So you just got a new phone, and you're looking for the perfect case to protect it from scratches and drops. A quick search on Amazon yields hundreds, if not thousands, of results, from various brands spanning multiple categories and price points. While some of these results are from the best phone case brands, like Spigen, Supcase, Poetic, Otterbox, and others, you'll see a lot of generic, no-name brands you've probably never heard of. The latter might look the same as the ones from reputed brands and cost much less, but you're better off spending a little more and buying a case from a trusted brand.

Consistent quality

While there is a chance you get a great quality case from a relatively unknown brand, it's always a gamble. But with reputed brands, you can be confident that you'll receive a high-quality phone case that offers exactly what you see on the product page. Cases from reputable brands also have a better fit, tight tolerance, and precise cutouts for ports and buttons.

Quality matters the most when you're investing in a durable, rugged case for your phone. Rugged cases from brands like Supcase aren't made the same as those from no-name brands. You get great overall coverage and ample cushioning to protect your phone from drops with the former, while the latter might only look rugged on the outside and offer no actual drop protection. We won't go so far as to say that all cases from no-name brands are poorly made and offer no protection, but are you willing to take the risk and potentially lose your money?

You get what you see

While researching the best phone cases for the latest devices, we've encountered several Amazon reviews saying that the product the customers' received did not match what was displayed in the listing. That seems to be a common problem with generic case manufacturers, and you run the risk of getting duped when you order a phone case from a no-name brand. With a reputed brand, you can be confident that you'll receive exactly what you see on the Amazon listing.

To attract buyers, Amazon listings for cases from lesser-known brands will often include claims like fingerprint resistance and military-grade drop protection. However, you probably won't get these features on a case that costs less than $10. That's because case manufacturers don't spend time or money testing these features, which is one of the main reasons they're so cheap.

Proper testing, warranty, and after-sales support

Trusted case manufacturers have spent years perfecting their products, and they regularly test and update their designs to offer the best protection for your smartphone. While this does add to the cost of the case, they're well worth the extra money. Additionally, if you face issues with your case, these brands have proper warranties and customer support in place to help you get a replacement or a refund.

While some generic brands may make tall claims of lifetime replacement warranties, it's more often than not a farce, and these companies don't have any infrastructure to honor these claims. So you end up stuck with a defective phone case, and you're left with no choice but to spend more money on another case.

Expansive accessory ecosystem

Image: Spigen

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, some reputed case manufacturers offer an entire ecosystem of accessories that work with their cases. For instance, Spigen's MagFit lineup includes a wide range of mounts, detachable wallets, portable chargers, and wireless chargers that seamlessly integrate with its MagFit-compatible cases.

Similarly, Peak Design's Everyday Case features a unique connection system called SlimLink that lets you easily attach compatible accessories, like wallets, tripods, and mounts, to the back of your phone. The company also sells a universal SlimLink Adapter that you can add to any case to use its extensive range of accessories. No-name brands don't offer any such ecosystem of compatible accessories, and there's no guarantee the accessories you buy will work with their cases.

Branded cases may be a bit expensive, but they're worth every penny

If you've just bought a new phone, we highly recommend purchasing a case from a trusted brand instead of penny-pinching and going with a cheap case from a no-name brand. You might have to spend a few dollars extra, but it's better than getting a defective product that doesn't fit your phone properly or is made of cheap materials that don't provide proper protection. We recommend checking out cases from brands like Supcase, Spigen, Caseology, Otterbox, and Peak Design, for starters, but there are so many more out there. There's no need to go with a no-name case with that many options.