Choosing where to store all your backups can be simple if you utilize integrated services on your smartphones and other devices, but this can increase costs. So long as you follow the 3-2-1 backup rule, you'll have multiple copies of backups across various platforms, but network-attached storage (NAS) should be included in the mix. Cloud-based storage from Google, Microsoft, Apple, and other providers is great for convenience without setting anything up. Still, you will most likely need to fork out for a subscription to provide enough space to store everything. Here are some reasons you should use NAS to back up data.

4 Back up multiple devices with ease

Because a NAS connects to your network, any device with the right permissions and access can share data with the storage hub. This means you can set up a single enclosure and connect it to the LAN without having to physically connect hardware to the device for backups to be made. This limitation of direct-attached storage (DAS) and external drives requires a direct connection with mobile devices and desktop systems. Once up and running, you can interact with a NAS through its web GUI and file transfer protocols.

3 Save money compared to cloud subscriptions

Google Drive and other storage services are convenient, but you'll need a subscription to store a lot of data. Only a specific amount of space is made available to free accounts and is usually measured in gigabytes (GB) whereas the capacity of a NAS can be in the thousands of GBs, depending on which drives you choose to install. A NAS will be considerably more expensive upfront compared to cloud subscriptions, but you'll quickly break even over a few years when comparing the same storage capacity. After which a NAS is essentially "free" outside of electricity costs.

2 Maintain ownership of all your data

Unlike relying on a company to maintain the security of availability of your data (and backups), your NAS is wholly owned locally. You will have full control over how this data is stored, and who has access to said data, and there's no middleman. If your internet connection drops, the NAS is still available on the LAN whereas access to cloud storage is limited to mobile devices with SIMs (and hotspotting). Technically speaking, however, cloud storage isn't any less secure than hosting data yourself. If your NAS is accessible from outside the LAN, you're just as vulnerable to attacks.