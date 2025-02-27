Mini PCs have become popular in recent years due to their compact size, but they wouldn't be my top pick if I'm going to them playing games. Sure, they're great as console replacements, but that tiny size is not without its drawbacks. If you don't mind sacrificing a bit more space on your desk, a small form factor Mini-ITX PC would be a much better option for your money.

Small form factor Mini-ITX PCs are not nearly as big as full-sized towers, but they can still offer comparable performance and flexibility, which mini PCs simply cannot match. In my opinion, mini PCs compromise a lot for the sake of size, but Mini-ITX PCs strike the perfect balance between performance and size.

Related Best mini-ITX PC cases in 2024 From entry-level options to premium cabinets, these are the best mini-ITX PC cases you can buy on the market right now.

4 Desktop-class performance

The extra size allows room for desktop-class components