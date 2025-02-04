Arduino and Raspberry Pi are two staples in the DIY electronics community. Both are affordable, flexible, and supported by dedicated teams, thorough documentation, and a vibrant community. While neither replaces the other, a Raspberry Pi has clear advantages over Arduino in certain situations. Here are four situations where the Raspberry Pi outshines the Arduino.

Over the years, both Raspberry Pi and Arduino have released products that sort of overlap with one another. For example, the Raspberry Pi Pico is a microcontroller board that’s comparable to the Arduino Nano. With so many options to choose from, this article will focus on comparing the standard Raspberry Pi against the Arduino Classic boards.

Arduino vs Raspberry Pi in a nutshell

Despite their similar appearances, Arduino and Raspberry Pi are two different classes of devices. Arduino is a microcontroller board, whereas Raspberry Pi is a single-board computer. Compared to Raspberry Pi, Arduino is suited for simpler tasks and is easier to learn, while Raspberry Pi brings greater functionalities but has a steeper learning curve.

With the right modules, Raspberry Pi can do everything Arduino can. The trade-off is the Raspberry Pi’s sophisticated hardware also demands more power. This is an important consideration for energy-sensitive projects, such as robotics or wearables.

Arduino Raspberry Pi Type Microcontroller board. Minimal storage and memory. Single-board computer. Has more memory, storage, and a more powerful CPU than Arduino. Intended purpose Simple control tasks, automation, and sensor management without an operating system. Needs an external device to program. More complex tasks. Runs operating systems on the device itself. Flexible development and coding options. Example projects Doorbells, simple robots, temperature monitors, light sensors, data loggers, and others. Media centers, network controllers, emulators, compute clusters, and others. Processor type 8 to 32-bit ARM microcontrollers 64-bit ARM -based microprocessors Programming language Arduino Programming Language based on C++, C, Assembly. Python, C, C++, Java, Rust, and more. Computing power Lower Higher Memory and storage size Kilobytes to megabytes Gigabytes Connectivity Basic I/O Robust I/O (Audio jack, video-out, and more) Power consumption Lower Higher Cost Generally lower Higher

4 If you want to run an operating system on the device

Perfect if you want a portable mini-PC

There are many enclosure and case options for the Raspberry Pi. In fact, the Raspberry Pi 500 Kit wraps the board in a keyboard enclosure.

With a CPU based on the ARM architecture, the Raspberry Pi is a fully-fledged PC on a board (though it's far less powerful than most home PCs). This means that it can run a range of operating systems and software right on the device, something that you can't do on Arduino. And since it's the size of a wallet, you can take it with you anywhere in a bag or pocket. In fact, the Raspberry Pi 500 wraps a Raspberry Pi 5 in a portable keyboard enclosure.

3 If you want to design more complex projects

Raspberry Pi's hardware is much more powerful than Arduino

Among other things, you can set up a Raspberry Pi to monitor your home's energy use.

Arduino is great for designing simple IoT applications, wearables, and simple embedded environments. Raspberry Pi, on the other hand, lets you run a web server, dedicated media transcoder, emulations, and host Android apps–all on the device itself.

Raspberry Pi also has a broader selection of I/Os, such as an audio jack, more USB ports, and more. And with 40 general-purpose I/O (GPIO) pins, you can even daisy chain multiple Raspberry Pis together to form a compute cluster or attach an Arduino to it and have them work in tandem.

Finally, one of Raspberry Pi’s distinguishing features is that it carries a GPU that can process and output complex videos. While Arduino supports basic display modules, its lack of a GPU means it can’t perform tasks like video streaming.

Raspberry Pi can run nearly all popular modern programming languages

Popular IDEs like Visual Studio Code runs great on the Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi's greater flexibility extends to its programming options. Unlike Arduino, which only supports the Arduino Programming Language based on C++, Raspberry Pi can run nearly all popular modern programming languages such as Python, Java, Rust, and more. It also supports a greater variety of independent development environments (IDE), so any seasoned programmer should be able to dive right in with their favorite tools.

However, Arduino's simplicity means it’s easier to learn for beginners. Initially designed for people without programming experience, it's a solid entry point into the world of DIY electronics.

1 If you’re graduating from Arduino

The skills and knowledge transfer well

The Arduino Uno is a great way to get your feet wet in embedded computing.

Arduino is a fantastic gateway to mastering the basics of embedded devices and microcontrollers. Raspberry Pi is the clear upgrade for those ready to tackle more complex projects, such as creating your own handheld emulator. The knowledge gained from learning Arduino should translate well into learning Raspberry Pi. Better yet, you can combine both platforms by connecting an Arduino board to a Raspberry Pi, expanding their capabilities.

Picking the right kit for your next DIY project

Though they look similar, the underlying hardware of Arduino and Raspberry Pi is worlds apart. Choosing between Raspberry Pi and Arduino depends on the project you plan to undertake. The Arduino is a fantastic choice for getting started with embedded computing or creating a simple, smart home sensor. At the same time, Raspberry Pi, being a fully fledged mini PC, can run an operating system and support multiple programming languages.

