If you've ever used a Chromebook, you may have noticed its keyboard looks a little "softer" than others. That's because each letter on a Chromebook keyboard appears in its lowercase form, compared to other keyboards that use uppercase. If you've ever wondered why this is the case, Google has revealed the answer, and it makes a lot more sense than you may think.

The mystery behind why Chromebook keyboards are lowercase

The company goes into its design choice on its blog, The Keyword. The idea appeared while Google was thinking about how to design an approachable keyboard. Keyboards often come with a ton of keys that people very rarely (if ever) use, so the company wanted to design them to be more user-friendly and cut the chaff. That's when it had an idea of how to present the letters on the keys. As Donny Reynolds, senior product manager for Chromebook puts it:

“We're so used to the keyboard being capitalized, but if you're going to a text field to start a document and you start typing on a traditional keyboard, the keys don't match what shows up on the screen, right? You press a capitalized ‘D,’ but a lowercase ‘d’ appears. So we decided Chromebooks would be different: If you press a key, then that’s what you’ll get.”

It makes a lot of sense; our current keyboards have a lot of design choices that were made back when typewriters were a thing. And back then, lowercase wasn't a thing, so all the keys were written in uppercase. But now that we've moved into the digital era, perhaps it is time to put aside some of the traditions we still use.