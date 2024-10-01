Over the years that ThinkPad laptops have been in production, they have earned a reputation for quality with models such as the workhorse Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, and innovation with machines such as the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 1. Less well-known is that their bulletproof build quality, repairability, and after-market mods have led to these decades-old machines being upgraded and used long after their expected lifespan.

Models that are regularly name-dropped as classics include the X60, X230, T series, and W series from around that era. Laptops that are more than thirteen years old are being reborn to serve again. What factors drive the community of users and makers to upgrade, modify, and keep alive their trusty ThinkPads?

7 ThinkPad community

Cult of the red nubbin

When IBM first launched ThinkPad in the early 1990s, it introduced us to its iconic red TrackPoint and bento box design, which touched hearts and minds. As IBM perfected the design and construction of these laptops, they garnered a reputation for being incredibly durable and upgradable.

In the early days, however, buying a ThinkPad was far out of the reach of an average consumer, with the first model costing around $6,200 if we adjust for inflation. This desirability, combined with durability, has led to a vibrant fan base of users willing to buy, trade, and upgrade these devices as long-term investments. The rise of the internet saw this community get online and start sharing their experiences and passion for these laptops.

Today you can still find vibrant forums hosted by Lenovo, r/Thinkpad on Reddit, thinkpads.com, ThinkWiki.com, and many more. This is where you’ll learn to fix, upgrade, or just show off your new old ThinkPad or new ThinkPad. The power of this community keeps the spirit of classic ThinkPads alive with mods, upgrades, and technical advice. You’ll likely witness more passion than you can imagine for the infamous red TrackPoint.

6 Classic ThinkPad repairability

Quick release catches, hatches, and slots make things easy

Older ThinkPads excelled in their repairability and upgradability. Classic models had dedicated hatches or slide-out caddies to upgrade an SSD or add some RAM. Older machines also had removable batteries, which contributed to their continued use. Beyond this, IBM and Lenovo provide excellent manuals and resources for replacing almost everything that can be serviced inside.

Due to ThinkPads being used extensively in business settings, IBM and Lenovo endeavored to make as many of these parts either easily replaceable by a technician (FRU) or customers directly (CRU). As such, many ThinkPad devotees became used to whipping replacement parts in and out as normal activity.

5 Ports, ports, ports!

Imagine not needing a docking station

Modern laptops generally come with just a couple of USB-C ports these days, meaning you’ll probably need an external dock. Classic ThinkPads, however, are connector heaven. An X220 has a built-in Ethernet, 3 x USB, headset jack, Express Card slot, DisplayPort, VGA, SD Card reader, and a dedicated docking station connector.

These are very useful in themselves, but some also serve to further expand the laptop's feature set by enabling screen modifications or adding extra ports such as USB 3.0, eSATA, or even an eGPU.

4 The seven-row keyboard

Keyboards of old had far more control

Many ThinkPad fans still lament the ‘huge’ change Lenovo made when they swapped out the beloved seven-row keyboard for the more modern chiclet-style variant. The longing for a ThinkPad with the original keyboard layout and feel is enough to keep some users from leaving their old hardware behind.

A quick look around reveals that brand-new replacement keyboards for machines released over thirteen years ago are still available. Now, if only Lenovo would offer these keyboards as an option with modern machines.

3 DIY upgrades and mods

We have touched briefly on standard upgrades for the ThinkPad, such as the RAM and SSD, which are very easy to install due to their ease of access and lack of requirements for special tools.

Things get more interesting when we start looking at the more adventurous mods available for ThinkPads. For example, one of the more popular machines for modding is the X220. It’s well on its way to being 14 years old at this point. Most original units would have come with a dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, a standard hard disk, a 12.5-inch 1366x768 display, and Class N Wi-Fi. How far can you take an X220 today?

Replace the display up to 13.3” 2560x1600

Upgrade the RAM to 16GB

Swap the CPU out for a Quad core variant

Swap the HDD for an SSD

Swap the power barrel for USB-C charging

Swap out the Wi-Fi card for an Intel Wireless AC adapter

Add some USB 3.0 ports

Add an NVMe drive

Some of these mods are easy, some are just insane, and many are very expensive, but they exist, and there are plenty of examples of complete transformations around to check out. Classic ThinkPads can be had for incredibly low prices on used websites and, as such, are also a great choice for a hobby computer project.

Standard replacement parts for these classic-era ThinkPads are generally readily available. You’ll have little trouble finding suitable RAM modules, replacement batteries, or keyboards. Some of the more exotic mods are generally made in runs, often by small teams or even individuals, so these may not be instantly available.

2 Buy a fully modded classic ThinkPad

Purchase an off the shelf custom job

At times, it’s possible to buy fully modded classic ThinkPads from AliExpress, Taobao, and other sellers. You’ll have to pay quite high prices for this custom service - it’s easily possible to spend more than you would to simply buy a new modern ThinkPad with far greater performance and features.

1 Linux support

Ditching Windows can give your laptop a new lease on life

If you don’t want to bother with any hardware upgrades, it’s worth trying Linux on your old ThinkPad as it will often run much quicker than Windows.

Last on the list, but very important, is the OS. ThinkPads of this era are very well-supported with Linux. In fact, they have been from the very early days, back when IBM invested in and promoted this operating system. As such, and like a lot of aging hardware, these classic machines will live on despite efforts by Microsoft to kill off old hardware with Windows 11’s new requirements.

Changing out Windows 10 for Ubuntu or Mint is easy, and you’ll often end up with a quieter, more battery-efficient laptop, even if you don't make all the hardware upgrades.

Future classics

Lenovo, for its part, is trying to return to building machines that are easy to repair and upgrade, as exemplified by machines such as the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5. These efforts are a welcome departure from other modern laptops, which are often bonded together with little to no replaceable parts. Simply having the ability to upgrade the memory by replacing it with off-the-shelf modules can significantly prolong the life of a laptop.

However, some ancient ThinkPads still have a lot of life left in them due to the passionate community of users and makers breathing new life into old machines. With the advent of small-run hardware manufacturing, we’ll likely see even more new developments to bring these trusty classics up to date.