Have you ever wanted to upgrade your CPU, only to discover that to upgrade it, you'd need a new motherboard? It's a frustrating experience, but there are some good reasons why companies upgrade their CPU sockets, even if some CPU makers change their sockets more frequently. While sticking to one socket is great for consumers, it can hamper innovation in the long run.

Pin count and I/O

More data, more power

The biggest improvement from CPU socket changes is often the changes to the pin layout, and sometimes even the addition of more pins. An increased pin count means more data paths can be made for the CPU to connect to other components, while also providing greater bandwidth for data transfer.

On top of that, more pins mean more power, as power can be distributed more effectively across the CPU. This also can typically lead to a higher TDP as the motherboard can be capable of delivering more power to the CPU. When Intel names a socket LGA XXXX, such as the LGA 1700 that Raptor Lake requires, the number refers to the number of pins. In other words, LGA 1700 has 1700 pins.

Pin count is not directly correlated to performance, though. You can have improved pin efficiency and signal multiplexing that allows for fewer pins to handle more data. Generally speaking, more pins are a good thing, but the underlying technology matters significantly too.

More features

DDR5, for example, wasn't supported on LGA 1200

The introduction of the LGA 1700 socket, used for Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake processors and beyond, brought significant improvements over the LGA 1200 socket. Two of the most notable advancements are the support for DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0. This was brought about by a change in the socket, as 500 additional pins allowed for more signal pathways and power.

As an example, AMD's AM4 platform has managed to have significant staying power, but it's still nearly a decade old at this point. It doesn't support DDR5 memory, and only AM5 does. It's a socket limitation, and there's nothing you can do about it aside from getting a new AM5 motherboard. PCIe 5.0 support also came with LGA 1700, and so did AM5.

Sometimes, companies can keep spare pins open for adding future features, which Asus did when they brought PCIe 4.0 support to Zen 2 CPUs years and years ago. The pin layout doesn't really allow for many changes though.

Power changes

New sockets means motherboard makers may incorporate new VRMs

If you buy a new CPU and put it in an older motherboard, it might not be capable of running that CPU at full pelt thanks to the lack of power the motherboard can provide. A new motherboard means motherboard manufacturers need to make a new board, and they can take into consideration the current requirements of the current chipset when building it instead of trying to put new CPUs into old sockets without any increase in VRMs.

In essence, it's a way to force motherboard manufacturers to comply with the changing requirements of a CPU. If a new CPU came out with new power requirements but would physically fit in a motherboard, a motherboard OEM might decide to enable support in a BIOS update even if it wouldn't properly work. While not a guarantee, that can be a problem for the likes of Intel who would undoubtedly take the heat if that were to happen.

Companies are always innovating

No matter what, companies are always working on new stuff and trying new things, so sockets are undoubtedly a fact of life. While AM4 has managed to stay around for years and years, its lack of support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 are really starting to highlight its age. New sockets can bring new features, and that's exactly why upgrading can sometimes be a good thing, even if it can be frustrating for system builders.