The original Microsoft Surface was something of a revelation when it was announced (oddly) just before Windows 8 in summer 2012. It was the first personal computer to come directly from Microsoft, and with a whole OS built around the concept to boot, it was squarely a competitor to Apple's increasingly dominant iPad, which was announced two years earlier in 2010. Windows 8, and by some extension the Surface, kicked off a ten-year scramble for OEMs across the market to find the 'killer' alternative form-factor.

Everyone sought after the new shape that would demonstrably crush the boring, corporate clamshells in a whirl of 180+ degree hinges and touchscreens. But 12 years later, we still haven't found that silver bullet. OEMs are still trying, and plenty of excellent devices have been built in the process, but the question lingers. Why does the clamshell still reign supreme in 2024?

We'll differentiate 'alternate form factors' here as laptops that feature a touch screen, extended hinge, and/or swivel mechanism, as opposed to the conventional 'clamshell' form factor.

Why did alternate form factors never really catch on?

Consumers are fundamentally risk-adverse

The lack of widespread adoption of a single, 'silver bullet' alternative form factor does not mean that there have been no truly excellent devices that break the mold of the clamshell. The HP Spectre x360 14 is a recent example of a laptop widely lauded by reviewers that features a 360° hinge and touch screen. It also, crucially, doesn't surrender any functionality to achieve these things. So why aren't they more popular?

Now the HP Spectre x360 isn't an unpopular laptop, but its adoption reflects a trend we see among alternative form factors. In general, US consumers are replacing their laptops on a four-year cycle, following a trend of decreasing willingness to splurge on the latest technology for little benefit. Consumers are fundamentally risk-adverse and price sensitive. When presented with a buying decision between a more quantifiable improvement to a machine (for example, better specs at a similar price) or a novel feature they're unsure how they'll use, they often opt to either save a bit of money, or go for the tangible improvement upon what they are accustomed to. Spending more money for an unknown potential benefit is not as likely.

In this way, market trends might have hurt the additional features that alternative form factors offer. Sure, a 360 hinge is cool, but am I willing to risk $X that I'll get enough use from it to be worthwhile? Maybe not.

Touch-enabled Windows died a slow death

We discussed the Microsoft Surface earlier for good reason. Windows 8 and Windows RT were the first versions of Windows to truly attempt to build a unified keyboard/touch interface. Some loved it, others hated it, and one of our writers even claims it was the last time they cared about tablets; but it did represent Microsoft's one significant attempt to reposition Windows to accommodate tablets.

Whether it was ahead of its time or wildly misguided, a couple of things are true looking back at Windows 8 and Windows RT. Firstly, no one else has succeeded since then either (and Apple has tellingly avoided trying) in building a unified OS for both touch and the mouse and keyboard. Secondly, while Windows 8.1 made significant improvements to the experience, Microsoft was forced to backtrack significantly and reduce the touch-focus of Windows with Windows 10. Windows 11 does still support touch screens reasonably well, but some of the changes to make this viable (for example, the new Settings menus and changes to the Start menu) haven't necessarily been popular either.

Trackpads and keyboards have improved massively

Something often overlooked when discussing touch-screen laptops is how much the quality of touchpads, trackpads, mice, and keyboards have improved, as well as the quality of the drivers. In the early 2010s, touchpads, reliable gesture control, multi-touch, touch rejection and all the features we're now so familiar with were either non-existent or in a relatively early form. Personally, I had several laptops which 'supported' multi-touch, but you'd be there far longer than was usable trying to get it to work accurately. Similarly, many laptops over a decade ago were handling palm-rejection by simply disabling the touchpad when a key was being pressed, which was a nightmare for gaming!

This all impacted the market for touchscreens. Let's take, for example, multi-touch scrolling. One of the early advertising points of touchscreen laptops was how easily and fluidly you can scroll down a webpage. But with the advent of high-quality, responsive two-finger scrolling from the touchpad, taking your hand away from the keyboard to scroll up and down suddenly seems like a waste of effort, not to mention a tiring exercise in holding your arm out.

Apple has stood firm

The elephant in the room has always been the MacBook

The elephant in the proverbial room for any discussion about laptop form factors is the MacBook. For whatever reason (take your pick: to drive more users to the iPad, no touch support in macOS, unwillingness to add weight/height, etc), Apple has long resisted adding a touch screen to any MacBook.

The impact of this is hard to quantify. They've likely been a thorn in the side of alternate form factor designs, lending to the thought "if the MacBook doesn't need a touchscreen, why would I?" But they've also undoubtedly lost out on sales from those users who have loved their flexible Windows thin-and-lights. We'll likely never fully know what impact this has had over the last ten years, but with the MacBook Pro now firmly reestablished as one of the world's best professional laptops, the idea of adding a touchscreen now seems... gimmicky? Apple has also been one of the biggest forces for progress in high-quality non-touch screens and touchpads.

The clamshell is still the everyman's choice

Ultimately, the clamshell still reigns supreme for a reason. It's functional, familiar, and often the cheapest option. While there have been plenty of great laptops with alternative form-factors, the uptake of these has been hindered by poor software, improvements in other interface devices, and consumer unwillingness to pay extra for a feature they're not 100% sure about utilizing.

Touch screens and fancy hinges have struggled to demonstrate they offer a real improvement for most users, outside edge-case usage. Perhaps we have already found the 'silver bullet' alternative form factor that's objectively better than the clamshell: I'd make an argument that the HP Spectre we mentioned earlier is pretty close. However, we recently found out that the Spectre line is being discontinued. Perhaps the real problem with the silver bullet is that when push comes to shove, consumers are hesitant to put their money on the line for a feature they're not convinced they'll need or gain any value from.