Cooling your PC properly is critical to ensure your components are performing optimally and everything is running as efficiently as possible. When it comes to cooling your PC though, there are a few things you need to know. Once you know what case you are using, you can choose the correct fans. Deciding between static pressure and airflow fans can be quite simple if you know their differences.

There is no real definitive answer as to how many fans a PC should have, especially if the fans you have are strategically placed. Sometimes less is more if you are using the correct fans. Also, the size of your case and the amount of components you have inside will play a big part in your overall airflow quality.

What is static pressure?

When it comes to PC cooling, static pressure is created when the fans have to blow air against objects inside the case. As you can imagine, this can cause issues with restricting the airflow within the case, which could result in your components overheating. Depending on the location of the fan and what it is trying to cool, you may need fans that offer higher or lower static pressure.

CPU and GPU coolers as well as radiators with higher density fin stacks will require higher static pressure cooling. This is because there is less room for the air to flow through that area. Whereas fans in open areas, such as front intake fans, normally require a lower static pressure as there is more free room for them to push air through the case there.

As different components require different levels of static pressure to cool them effectively, it is important to get the overall static pressure in your PC correct. Having proper static pressure will ensure the best odds of keeping your components cool and running as they should.

Getting the best static pressure possible

There are a few ways to help get the best static pressure possible. For starters, make sure that you get the right fans for the job. This can be done quite easily. Most fans will be listed as either static pressure or airflow fans. Static pressure fans will usually have wider blades that can move air more forcefully to combat pressure, whereas airflow fans will typically have a higher number of smaller angular blades that move air around swiftly in an open space but don't have the strength to force it around barriers.

Once you have the type of fans you need, it is crucial to put them where they will be best utilized. Of course, if you are a bit in doubt, you can always try moving the fans around within your system a bit to see if you can get a better static pressure balance and cooler temps. You can also try holding a piece of tissue outside the case near a non-fan opening such as a seam. If the tissue moves towards the opening or away from it very much, that can indicate there is too much positive or negative pressure being created by the airflow in your case, so you should probably reevaluate your fans.

When static pressure maintenance is combined with dust filtration, it can effectively help keep most of the dust out of the case. If more dust starts to build up on the components, they will no longer cool properly. This could lead to over heating issues and potentially damage your hardware.

Another important factor to consider is your cable management. If you have a case that has a separate place to store the cables, that is great. If not, you should look into how they are routed and use zip ties to keep them tied down and out of the way. Modern PCs have quite a few cables inside, and this can impede your airflow simply by blocking its path.

Why static pressure matters

It all comes down to airflow, it really is that simple. With better airflow comes better cooling potential. Keeping your internal PC components as cool as possible will get you the best experience from your PC. Not only will it help with the longevity of your components, it will also help make sure you don't face diminished performance from thermal throttling.

While it may sound confusing, it really isn't as bad as it seems. The main thing to make sure of is that you have enough airflow in your PC and that you monitor your components' temperatures. As long as your temps aren't overly high, you have nothing to worry about in the grand scheme of things.