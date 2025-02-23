They say change is the only constant. Nvidia probably took it to heart when launching the RTX 40 series, as they simultaneously debuted the infamous 12VHPWR connector. Taking a break from the conventional 8-pin PCIe cables, Team Green wanted to herald a new age of GPU connectors and high-performance power delivery, but things didn't exactly go according to plan.

What happened two years ago with RTX 4090s is happening again with RTX 5090s as well as RTX 5080s — the 12VHPWR connector, in its revamped 12V-2x6 avatar, is melting again. It begs the question, "Why doesn't Nvidia just use the tried and tested 8-pin PCIe cables?"

Related 4 of Nvidia's biggest all-time fails Some of Nvidia's biggest and surprising stumbles over the years.

A quick recap of Nvidia's melting connectors

Let's get the timeline right