Key Takeaways Any PC can be a gaming PC depending on the types of games you want to play, not just the latest AAA titles.

Integrated graphics can allow you to play games like Overwatch and Rocket League without a high-end GPU.

Upgrading components like adding a graphics card or SSD can easily turn a standard PC into a game-worthy machine.

For too long, there has been a stigma associated with what a gaming PC really is (or not). Many people will have you believe that it requires a certain number of higher-end components, which may be true for a mainstream gaming PC. However, this is not always the case and almost any PC can be a gaming PC if you want it to be. It all depends on what type of games you are interested in, because not everyone plays the newest AAA titles which require the most heavy-duty build.

If you want to play the latest AAA titles, then yes, there's certain hardware you will need in order to make this happen effectively. But those who are into older games or maybe even indie games won't require such high-end hardware and may be able to enjoy their favorite games on more standard PCs. So yes, technically speaking, almost any computer can be used to play games and be a 'gaming' PC. You really would be surprised as to just how many games you can play on a PC which only has integrated graphics.

Esports titles are a great way to see just what your PC can handle. They are generally not as demanding as AAA titles, and you may be surprised by the type of hardware that can run them at a playable frame rate. Most esports titles are designed to be enjoyed by the masses and as such, aren't as heavy on the system requirements.

What you actually need to play games

A few things you can check yourself when considering PC capabilities

There are some things to keep in mind if you are looking for a standard or office PC, but also want to use it for gaming. In many cases, the internal components of a PC are generally very similar between workhorse and gaming machines. For instance, CPUs are generally quite adaptable, and while some may be designed more for gaming, most of them aren't. When it comes to Intel versus AMD, you will notice a lot of pre-built office PCs come with an Intel CPU and have done so for years. This is due to the fact they are expected to perform well when handling multitasking workloads. The good news is that a lot of the same CPUs used in these business quality PCs are great for gaming as well.

Integrated graphics will play a major role in how well your standard PC can play games. Integrated graphics simply means that the GPU is packaged with the CPU on the same chip. Not all CPUs have integrated graphics, so you will need to look to see if your specific CPU does. Integrated graphics are not going to play all the latest AAA titles, but they can normally play quite a few decent games. You'd be surprised to hear that games like Overwatch, GTA IV, Hearthstone, Rocket League, and others can run on integrated graphics. You may have to dial down the resolution and overall texture quality, but the games should still be playable.

Some normal PCs may have an AMD APU instead of a CPU. APUs are similar to CPUs, but they have extra graphics (GPU) cores. These graphic cores are generally more powerful than what we see with normal integrated graphics. Having the CPU and GPU cores on the same chip saves room in the PC, allowing for the overall build to have a smaller footprint, but it does come at a cost. While APUs will not play the most demanding games, if you play mainly lower-end titles or esports games, APUs can generally get the job done. Thanks to their better GPU cores, APUs are typically much better for playing games than standard CPUs with integrated graphics.

When it comes to memory (RAM), you may be led to believe that you need the best DDR5 RAM with a massive heatsink and RGB lighting if you want to play games on your PC. However, the fact is that this is not true. When it comes to memory, you need a minimum of 8-16GB of RAM, or at least 16GB in my opinion. The faster the memory the better, of course, especially if you can find some with a lower CAS latency. However, it will depend on your CPU and motherboard as to exactly which type of memory you can get and what speeds your PC will be capable of.

The point is that you don't always need a GPU to play games, though there is no denying that it is helpful in this day and age. Many older games and indie titles run just fine using a CPU with integrated graphics. Even a lot of newer games can be played if you turn the graphics settings down a bit. If you do find yourself needing a discrete graphics card, even a low-profile GPU like an Nvidia GTX 1050 or an AMD RX 6400 will help to reduce the workload of the CPU and make your games run better. It doesn't take a huge gaming rig to achieve this.

Upgradability

Sometimes, small upgrades can make a big difference

In 2024, most PCs can be upgraded in some way, shape, or form. This means you can easily turn almost any PC into a game-worthy PC. Adding a graphics card to your PC is going to be one of the best things you can do to prep it for gaming, but this isn't always possible. When it comes to upgrading your GPU, you will also need to consider what power supply you have and if it will be enough to handle the extra load. If you can't upgrade your graphics, look to see if you can upgrade the CPU or even the memory to help things out. While most PCs come with a solid state drive these days, one of the easier upgrades would be adding an SSD to your PC if it doesn't already have one. While you may not want to upgrade to one of the best M.2 drives, even adding a standard SATA SSD is going to be much faster than a standard spinning hard drive if your PC still has one.

Can any PC really be a gaming PC?

Yes, depending on the games you want to play

As mentioned, too many PC gamers will have you believe that you need the latest and greatest hardware, but this couldn't be further from the truth. There are many games that can be played without even having a GPU in your PC. While they may not be as popular as they once were, there are still loads of browser-based games that you can play on almost any PC these days. Roblox is probably one of the most popular games out currently and can be played with ease on almost any PC.

As with most everything when it comes to PCs, it is going to come down to your individual needs and preferences. While I am a massive fan of PC gaming, some of the elitism can lead you down the wrong path. If you're not sure if you can run a game, there are sites like Can You Run It that can help give you a sense of whether your PC is up to the task. If in doubt, you can always try to run the game and see if it is acceptable for your own needs.