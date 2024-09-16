Key Takeaways Building a home lab is as accessible as assembling a PC, with plenty of automation tools and virtualization options available.

Self-hosting services like Jellyfin or CasaOS can save money and offer privacy benefits.

A home lab offers a solid learning experience in networking, DevOps, and server management, providing hands-on skills transferable to professional tools.

PC-building has become a lot more accessible in recent years. As long as you do enough research beforehand and follow the instruction manuals, you shouldn't have any issues assembling your ideal rig.

The same can be said for home labs. Despite sounding rather complex, building your home server is as simple as assembling your PC. If you haven’t put together a home lab already, here are four compelling reasons why you should.

Related 4 things you should know before turning your old laptop into a home lab While it won't be as capable as a PC, a laptop is more than enough for an entry-level home lab

4 Automating tedious tasks

Just let your server machine deal with the annoying stuff

From managing your smart home gadgets to creating monthly backups of important documents, there are a lot of monotonous tasks that can be solved with automation. Installing a dedicated NAS OS and Home Assistant on virtual machines/containers can provide a centralized interface to automate all your maintenance tasks.

Once you include automated surveillance tools like Frigate and the ability to set up VMs that can automatically filter harmful traffic on your network, it becomes clear why a home lab can make your life a lot easier.

3 Testing (and breaking) virtualized environments

Without worrying about losing important data

Close

One of the biggest advantages of virtual machines and containers is that you’re free to experiment with them to your heart’s content. Whether you delete essential files or install conflicting packages, all the changes will be made inside virtualized environments, and it’s easy to undo all the damage by restoring to an earlier snapshot.

Although VirtualBox, VMware Workstation Pro, and other Type-2 hypervisors provide decent virtualization provisions, they can’t rival the high performance and superior features offered by their bare-metal counterparts. Since most home labs run on Proxmox and other powerful virtualization tools, you get even more options to try out your wacky ideas. As someone who has spent a lot of time working on insane projects like running macOS apps and gaming inside VMs, I found a home lab to be the best addition to my computing environment.

2 Self-hosting your favorite services

A dedicated container for every app!

Close

Self-hosting your own servers for essential services has become a common trend in the computing space - and it’s one I fully support. Be it a media-streaming Jellyfin server or a personal CasaOS cloud, home labs are built for self-hosting applications. Besides providing full control over your privacy, hosting your own apps can save money you’d otherwise spend on commercial services.

I’ll admit that self-hosting can have its drawbacks. Unless you’ve set up a couple of clusters spanning a couple of PCs over different locations, high availability will always be a problem, especially for critical services. Likewise, certain services, like email servers, require a lot of fine-tuning that’s often not worth the effort. But for most other apps, you’ll have a much better time self-hosting them on your home lab.

1 It's a solid learning experience

You'll learn many skills from your home lab, including the ability to control your rage

As someone who built a home lab just to experiment with DevOps and networking, I can heartily recommend doing so if you have a keen interest in technology. Managing containers and virtual machines is one of the first things you’ll do with a home lab. Soon, you’ll end up battling with VLANs, bridges, NATs, and a plethora of other networking aspects on your VMs. And that’s before you include the security, remote access, scripting, and clustering techniques you’ll learn after spending hours troubleshooting.

Most, if not all, of these skills translate over to professional tools, and running your home lab can grant some hands-on experience in managing servers. While you probably won’t bag a handsome job just by including the words “home lab” under your work experience, running one will definitely help you hone your skills in the sysadmin field.

It’s also a lot of fun

Let’s face it: many users (myself included) assemble home labs and purchase enterprise-grade equipment because it’s a lot of fun. But the reason why I didn’t include this in the list is that the hobby can get rather addictive and can end up taking over all your free time. If you’re not careful, you’ll end up with huge electricity bills, an angry spouse, a messy computing lab, and a server riddled with all sorts of cool projects that you probably wouldn’t ever use!