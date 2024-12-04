Backing up your PC is one of the most important tasks you should do weekly. Ensuring you have a copy of all your data safely stored for quick retrieval can save time, money, and headaches. Self-hosting your backups can provide quick access to all your stored data even if your connection to the outside world drops. You'll save money compared to cloud-based storage subscriptions, learn something new about networking and server management, and can use network-attached storage (NAS) or server to move from simple data storage to running services.

5 Take full control of your data storage