By now, you may or may not know that I adore mechanical keyboards. From the typing experience and looks, to the degree of customization, I've talked about everything that makes mechanical keyboards great. If you're a fellow enthusiast, you'll agree with me wholeheartedly. If, on the other hand, you're a relatively sane human being, you'll probably be annoyed or fuming.

Those who haven't been bitten by the mechanical keyboard bug seem to harbor a not-so-secret resentment towards users like us. They see us singing the praises of mechanical keyboards, hoping to convert as many newbies to fellow hobbyists and fanatics. Whether the hate is unjustified or not, there are many reasons mechanical keyboard lovers have pissed off everyone else, and I'm openly discussing it here.

5 They see us peddling complicated and expensive keyboards

We do that, but not always

Close

One of the biggest misconceptions people have about mechanical keyboards is that they're all overly complicated and cost an arm and a leg. It isn't true, but often the noise surrounding expensive models is the loudest, making those outside the community think that's all there is to it. Seasoned users might enjoy building their own mechanical keyboards, and want to show and share this love with others, often to an annoying degree.

Pre-built keyboards are seriously amazing these days, and many of them cost only $70-$80.

This doesn't mean that a newcomer needs to go through the seemingly complicated rite of passage of building a custom keyboard. Pre-built keyboards are seriously amazing these days, and many of them cost only $70-$80. With the features available on budget mechanical keyboards, you'd be hard-pressed to justify spending more than $100 on your first mechanical keyboard.

They often use premium materials, have quality construction, and sound positively splendid out of the box. You don't have to "mod" your new keyboard to make it good. So, the next time you see a keyboard nerd swearing by their custom-built keyboard, remember that your first mechanical keyboard can be a pre-built model. Once you've used several models, you'll know exactly which type you prefer, and you might even want to build your own someday.

4 Most people don't care about customizing their keyboard

A lot of the conversation revolves around it