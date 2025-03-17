Intel XMP or AMD EXPO are memory profiles containing information about RAM frequency, latency, voltage, and more, and are meant to instruct your motherboard on which settings to use. Many users know that enabling XMP/EXPO in the BIOS/UEFI is necessary to run the memory at the advertised speed and latency. However, what is probably not as obvious is why manufacturers don't enable these settings by default, considering most users will almost always enable them afterward.

There are a couple of reasons why this happens, and they all have to do with system stability. Enabling XMP/EXPO by default would be more trouble than it's worth, and hence, it's better to leave the decision to individual users.

Manufacturers want to avoid a deluge of support requests

Playing it safe