It can be frustrating to prepare your 3D model, start 3D printing, only to realize that the first few layers of the print are sagging or just plain messy. Sagging of the first layers of the print is one of the common 3D printing problems that hobbyists face during the 3D printing process. Sagging occurs when the filament droops while spanning unsupported areas, especially due to gravity and inadequate cooling that slows down solidification. It’s mainly caused by issues with the first layer. However, just like any other 3D printing issue, this problem is fixable. In this article, we will describe the causes and the steps you need to take to resolve it.

Related Sometimes I run out of ideas; here are 7 ways I find new 3D printing projects We all hit creative blocks sometimes, but there are plenty of places to look for inspiration for your next 3D printing project

5 Inadequate cooling

It allows gravity to distort its shape

Cooling is crucial in determining the quality of your first layers, especially if your design includes any bridges or slightly overhanging parts. The filament needs to solidify quickly to maintain its shape, especially in the first layers. If it stays hot for too long, it can be too soft, especially for bridges or unsupported spans where there’s nothing underneath to hold the material in place.

Without sufficient cooling, gravity causes these sections to droop before they harden, resulting in sagging. Even on flat surfaces, inadequate cooling can cause filaments to deform, distorting the design's structure. To fix this, ensure the cooling fan is actually running; sometimes it may be turned off by default in your slicer for the first few layers. Additionally, for PLA, the fan should run at full speed (100%) immediately after the first layer finishes. Other materials like PETG or ABS mostly require a slower cooling, though. You’ll need to experiment to find the best value.

4 High 3D printing speed

The filament may not have enough time to cool and solidify

While faster speeds can reduce print time, they often compromise layer adhesion, leading to sagging issues. Slowing down your print speed can help fix sagging in 3D prints. This is because the filament gets enough time to melt properly and bond more effectively with the previous layer. A slower speed also helps layers cool more evenly, reducing the chances of warping and delamination.

You can start with the default speed and adjust gradually until you strike the right spot. If layer separation persists despite these adjustments, consider switching to a nozzle with a larger diameter. A wider nozzle lays down thicker lines, creating more surface area for the next layer to adhere to, significantly improving overall layer bonding.

Related The truth about high-temperature 3D printing: What no one tells you Ultra high-temperature 3D printing might sound like a good expansion of your repertoire, but there are a few reasons it may not be the right move

3 High 3D printing temperature

High temperatures make the filament liquid, which can ooze