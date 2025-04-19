In December 2011, when my dad got me The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for my birthday, I was over the moon. It wasn’t a surprise so much as money to pick up a bootleg version from a flea market, but I still remember that ride home, reading the pixelated synopsis on the back of the DVD case like it was holy scripture. Then came the real dilemma — uninstall Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood or Prototype, just to make room for Skyrim’s 12-15 GB install.

Fast-forward to 2025: I just wrapped up The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC — a game that demands over 150 GB. At the same time, I’ve got God of War Ragnarok eating 190 GB, with Modern Warfare II and Warzone not far behind. Thankfully, SSDs have grown with the times — but let’s be real, this is getting out of hand.

Modern AAA games are devouring drive space like never before — and it's become the new normal.

6 Ultra-high-resolution assets are pretty, but massive

All those visuals come with a cost