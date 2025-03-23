We live in an era where video games take nearly a decade to develop and cost more to make than some Hollywood blockbusters. With so much money and so many jobs on the line, it’s no surprise that studios play it safe, sticking to tried-and-true formulas instead of taking risks. If it isn’t a surefire hit, it’s not worth making — at least, that’s the industry mindset.

But that’s exactly why we need the weird ones. The games that throw convention out the window. The games introduce mechanics nobody’s ever heard of, tell stories that feel like fever dreams, and blend genres in ways that shouldn’t work but somehow do. Without these games, the industry stagnates, creativity gets crushed, and we’re left with nothing but the same recycled ideas. The gaming world needs its Alan Wakes and Death Strandings — not just for the sake of variety, but for the future of the gaming medium itself.

4 Big studios should still take risks

Major players defying market trends is a rare but welcome sight