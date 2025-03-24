Managing partitions on a Windows PC is not something most users will do often, but when you need to do it, it's important to have a tool that does it well. Windows 11 comes with a built-in partition manager in the form of Disk Management, and there are plenty of third-party solutions that claim to offer better functionality, too.

But if you want the ultiamte partition management solution, GParted is easily the way to go. Whether you have a Windows PC or any other operating system, GParted is the way to go, and here are a few reasons why.

5 It's free and open-source

Transparency at an unbeatable price

While Windows does come with a partition manager via Disk Management, and there are some free third-party apps with similar features, they usually lock many of their capabilities behind a paywall. And they like to make sure you know there's a paid version, with frequent pop-ups and ads urging you to pay up.

GParted is a completely free solution on Linux, but you wouldn't know it with all the features it offers. There's no paywall or anything, and it's one of the most capable tools of this kind out there. And if you think you need to install Linux, you'd be wrong. GParted boots straight from a flash drive, so you don't need to install anything on your PC.

What's more, GParted is also an open-source app, meaning you can see everything that goes into the coding of this program, plus contribute to it yourself if you have the know-how to improve it even further.

4 It supports a ton of file systems

It's good to have options

If you try to use Disk Management in Windows to manage your partitions, or even one of the many third-party alternatives, you're going to be limited to a few of the more common options. NTFS, exFAT, FAT32, ext4, and a few others. In fairness, this is probably enough for the vast majority of users.

However, if you're a more advanced user and you need more unusual types of partitions for one reason or another, GParted is far better. There's well over a dozen options available here, including HFS and HFS+, BTRFS, and F2FS, all options you don't get in the vast majority of partition software on Windows, at least not for free.

3 Partition flagging

Never forget what a partition is for