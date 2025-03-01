You might have heard about an upcoming game currently due out sometime this year, called Grand Theft Auto VI. About a month ago, you also might have heard the claim made, that there are some people in the video games industry that would like to see a standard copy of GTA VI costing $100.

Don't worry, you can take solace in the fact that there's no evidence to suggest that the people expressing their desire for GTA VI to cost that much as a barrier to entry come from the game's developer, Rockstar. Nor is there evidence to suggest that those desires come from Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two.

But it does leave players with a few big questions. Who would actually want GTA VI to cost that much? Are video games really getting so expensive to make, that developers across the industry will start charging that much for their AAA games? What's making it cost so much to make these big games nowadays?

As you might imagine, not all of these questions have easy answers. So let's start with the ones that do.

Who would want GTA VI to cost $100?

And could that actually happen?