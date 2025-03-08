Your home network might be at risk—right this minute. At least, if you have a router with the Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) logo and button on it, it's a security issue waiting to happen. This feature was designed nearly two decades ago to make pairing routers with Wi-Fi devices like printers easy. Still, design flaws make it an open invitation to hackers or anyone else who might want to get onto your home network.

If your router has the WPS logo or a WPS button, find the manual online and figure out how to disable the feature to keep your network safe.

It was thought up to replace passwords for pairing, because we're bad at making secure passwords, and typing them into devices like printers is a chore. A good idea, in theory, but the designers traded security for convenience, and then made it have no security checks or protections against brute force attacks. So, of course, it got hacked, tools were made to circumvent the protection within a matter of minutes, and the networking industry moved on to other ways of securing Wi-Fi.

4 It's not safe to use

Anything that trades security for convenience has no place in your home network