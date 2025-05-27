Sub-par gaming performance on a budget or entry-level gaming PC is often expected, especially if you don't keep expectations in check. On a high-end rig, however, you don't think you'd be facing the same kind of problems. After all, you built a high-end PC to bypass any hardware roadblocks to a premium gaming experience. That said, even powerful hardware can be prone to sluggish gaming due to factors that don't discriminate between low and high-end PCs.