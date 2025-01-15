It takes a lot to continue trusting companies such as Microsoft, Apple, and Google, to keep your data safe and accessible. There are notable concerns over privacy, security, and availability, depending on what you're storing in the cloud and how often you need to access said data on different platforms. Cloud storage can prove useful when working with smaller files across multiple devices, but you can also achieve similar results with self-hosted services. Here are some reasons why you should consider hosting your own data hosting platform.

Take back control of all your data

One of the most important factors when deciding to self-host instead of paying a subscription for cloud-based services is to take full control of all your data. Cloud storage such as Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive are fantastic for convenience. You simply activate a subscription, create an account and store files. It's great for those who simply wish to stash some data and make it accessible on most platforms, but an issue arises when you consider how much control and responsibility you're passing to this third party.

Most cloud-based storage services have good uptime and responsive redundancies should they encounter problems relating to servers or network infrastructure. But you're not solely relying on this company to remain online. You'll connect to their servers through your ISP and other network partners. By bringing everything in-house, you'll only need to remotely connect to your NAS should you require files while off-site. Should you spend most of your time at home or enjoy a hybrid work model, you'll rely on nothing aside from your LAN.