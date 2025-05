When shopping for new storage drives, you can choose between a hard disk drive (HDD) and a solid-state drive (SSD). Both have advantages and drawbacks for storing data inside PCs, servers, network-attached storage (NAS), and other hardware. I needed to expand (and replace) my storage pool in my primary storage device, and I ended up opting for a few 16TB HDDs rather than moving into 2025 with an all-SSD array.

The SSD is the better option ... mostly

Faster speeds are met by higher prices