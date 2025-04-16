If you've been looking for easy or free design tools, you've probably come across Adobe Express. It's a highly rated, easy-to-use graphic design program with a comprehensive set of features, even in the free version. But it's not the only contender worth considering.

If you're like me and not interested in getting locked into the Adobe ecosystem, and if Canva doesn't quite do it for you, let me introduce you to Picsart. It tends to fly under the radar among free online design tools because it is a mobile-first app, but the browser version packs an impressive range of tools that can rival and surpass what Express offers. Here's why I stopped using Adobe Express and switched to Picsart instead...

4 No mandatory account

Adobe Express requires your Adobe ID, while Picsart can be used without an account